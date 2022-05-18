Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 10th of June 2022 03:51:39 PM

Filed under

This blog post is based on a white paper style writeup Richard and I did a few years ago, since I noticed this week there wasn’t any other comprehensive writeup online on the topic of how to add the required metadata to get an application to appear in GNOME Software (or any other major open source appstore) online I decided to turn the writeup into a blog post, hopefully useful to the wider community. I tried to clean it up a bit as I converted it from the old white paper, so hopefully all information in here is valid as of this posting.

Traditionally we have had little information about Linux applications before they have been installed. With the creation of a software center we require access to rich set of metadata about an application before it is deployed so it it can be displayed to the user and easily installed. This document is meant to be a guide for developers who wish to get their software appearing in the Software stores in Fedora Workstation and other distributions. Without the metadata described in this document your application is likely to go undiscovered by many or most linux users, but by reading this document you should be able to relatively quickly prepare you application.