Slack is a real-time communication application that allows you to connect to your team. If you wish to collaborate development teams with corporations to conduct group meetings, then this app is the perfect choice for you. This app has many features, such as a channel system that lets the teams discuss topics and issues within a particular channel through audio and video chat or through exchanging important files, etc. For the purpose of installing Slack on Ubuntu 22.04, there are various methods available, and each of these methods has been discussed in this blog.

SQLite is a framework that defines a transaction-oriented SQL database system that is self-contained and requires no deployment. SQLite’s codebase is in the mainstream, which means it could be used for every intent, personal or professional. SQLite is perhaps the most extensively used database worldwide, including an uncountable number of applications and some elevated initiatives. SQLite is a SQL database system for integrated devices. SQLite will not include a discrete server component like many other Database systems. SQLite writes data to regular database files natively. A single database file consists of a whole SQL database, including many tables, indexes, initiates, and columns. We can easily replicate a database across 32-bit and 64-bit operating systems because the file type of the database file type is multidimensional. SQLite is a widely used statistical File System because of these attributes. The “DISTINCT” term in SQLite can evaluate the “SELECT” command’s dataset and remove all duplicate values, ensuring that the retrieved entries are from a valid set of the “SELECT” query. When deciding whether or not a record is a duplicate, the SQLite “DISTINCT” term analyzes just one column and data provided in the “SELECT” command. In the SQLite “SELECT” query, when we declare “DISTINCT” for a single column, the “DISTINCT” query would only retrieve unique results from that defined column. When we can apply a “DISTINCT” query for more than one column in the SQLite “SELECT” command, “DISTINCT” can assess duplicate data using a combination of each of these columns. NULL variables are taken as redundancies in SQLite. Thus, if we are using the “DISTINCT” query on a column with NULL entries, this will only retain a single row containing NULL data.

As you get comfortable with the basics of Vim and start exploring it even more deeply, you discover new things. New things like splitting the screen while using Vim in a terminal. No need of tmux or screen. Just do it under Vim, natively. Yes, Vim allows you to have multiple horizontal or vertical splits in your active workspace. Let me show you how to split Vim and all the necessary keyboard shortcuts to navigate between the split windows.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Netdata on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Netdata is an open-source web-based tool designed for the real-time system performance monitoring solution. It collects real-time metrics for system activities like CPU, RAM, bandwidth usage, disk usage, etc. And displays the information on the web interface with graphical charts. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Netdata monitoring tool on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

If you have multiple user accounts in your system, it is not a good idea to give administrative privileges to all of them. It is always safe to limit the privileges of certain accounts to prevent unauthorized and potentially harmful changes to the system. However, if you want to assign administrative privileges to certain users, you can do it using various methods. In this article, we will discuss the methods you can use to make a user an administrator in your Debian operating system. This includes both the GUI and the command line. When you make a user an administrator, they are given all administrative privileges, such as installing and uninstalling software, making changes to system settings and configurations, etc. We used Debian 11 and Debian 10 to successfully test the commands and procedures mentioned in this article.

The top command is a handy command-line tool that displays running processes on a Linux system in real-time. It provides a summary of all the processes being handled by the Linux kernel and some vital system metrics such as uptime, load average, and resource usage (CPU & memory usage). Htop is an improved implementation of the top command, which is a text-mode interactive process viewer that provides real-time interactive monitoring of processes and metrics in a colorized output. It is more intuitive and provides a much more appealing look at the running processes and metrics.

Hello, friends. In this post, you will learn how to install Telnet on CentOS 9 Stream. It may not be of much practical use today, but it is always important to do it for educational and testing purposes. Telnet is the name of a network protocol that allows us to access another machine to manage it remotely as if we were sitting in front of it. It is a rather old protocol and few uses it nowadays, but it can be interesting for other purposes. As expected, we can install or enable it in many Linux distributions without too many problems. A case in point is CentOS 9 Stream, which is a system very focused on the professional environment.

Echo is a built-in Linux command-line utility that is used on standard output to display an argument i.e text or string. It is most generally used to display status text to the screen in batch files and shell scripts or used as a source part of a pipeline. You have seen or used it frequently in Linux or Unix-like Operating systems mainly to print the string or path variables. Here this article will help you know a more possible way to use the echo command along with examples. To demonstrate examples in this article I have used the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS system.