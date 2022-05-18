today's howtos
How to Vectorize an Image in Inkscape - ByteXD
The digital world has been always displayed to us in a discrete way, in terms of 0’s and 1’s, bytes or pixels; so, raster images were so popular (and still) because of their discrete nature, yet when vector images appeared on the stage, they really took the lights, vectors are different from rasters in their underlying mechanisms, where under the hood vectors are mathematical descriptions of paths and objects.
In this article we are going to explore how to vectorize (raster) images in Inkscape, also we will be building the vocabulary that is necessary for understanding the tool we are explaining.
Linux: Finding Files | Linux.org
When using any Operating System (OS), it is sometimes necessary to find files. Some commands we’ll cover in this article will look for specific types of files. Others will look for any file in specific places and one will show you the explanation of a command.
How to Make a White Background Transparent in Inkscape - ByteXD
One of the best options in Inkscape image tracing is to remove background, which can be found in multiple scans in Trace Bitmap.
Ticking this option removes the white background, but it results in a vector which might not be the desired output format, so this article will cover how to remove the white background and output either a raster image or a vector one.
Run Windows Apps And Games Using WineZGUI On Linux - OSTechNix
A while ago we wrote about Bottles, an opensource graphical application easily to run Windows software and Games on Linux operating systems. Today, we will discuss about a similar interesting project. Say hello to WineZGUI, a Wine GUI frontend to run windows apps and games with wine on Linux.
How to Install GNU Emacs 28.1 in Ubuntu 22.04 | 20.04 | UbuntuHandbook
This simple tutorial shows how to install the GNU Emacs text editor 28.1 and keep up-to-date in Ubuntu 22.04, Ubuntu 20.04, and Ubuntu 18.04
GNU Emacs text editor has reached v28 release series for few months, though Ubuntu still has v27.1 in its universe repository. For those would like to install/upgrade the editor, here are 3 different ways to do the trick in Ubuntu and its based systems.
How to install and configure Starship on Linux
One of the things that make Linux-based operating systems great is the high degree of customization they offer us. We can customize and adapt (almost) everything to our needs, from the options the kernel is compiled with, to the desktop environment. On any Linux distribution, the terminal emulator is an essential tool for power users and system administrators. Starship is a free and open source plugin written in rust we can use to customize our favorite shell prompt by using a variety of modules.In this tutorial we see how to install and configure Starship on Linux, and how to integrate it in the Bash and Zsh shells.
How to Solve the “Too Many Open Files” Error on Linux
On Linux computers, system resources are shared amongst the users. Try to use more than your fair share and you’ll hit an upper limit. You might also bottleneck other users or processes.
