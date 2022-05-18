Last May, KubeCon gathered multiple tech enthusiasts, students, professionals, and companies. The event highlighted various topics and insights on how to collaborate on pushing the boundaries of cloud-native computin

In the previous blog, SQL vs NoSQL Database, we discussed the difference between two major database categories. In a nutshell, the main difference between NoSQL and SQL is that NoSQL adopts a ‘right tool for the job’ approach, whilst SQL adopts a ‘one tool for all the jobs’. While SQL remains a standard in organisations worldwide, many other database systems have recently emerged. This is mainly due to the rising volume of highly varied data, scalability, changing storage requirements, the need for high processing power, low latency, and evolving requirements in analytics that database applications have to cater to. NoSQL is a class of newer database systems that offer alternatives to traditional RDBMS so it can cater for one or more of these specialised needs.

The Times They Are A-Changin’ and no, I am not referring to the Bob Dylan song. It has recently been reported that Microsoft is pushing vendors to use Solid State Drives (SSD) and not Hard Disk Drives (HDD) as system boot drives. From a performance standpoint, this makes complete sense but at the expense of price. The above article highlights the minimum requirements that Microsoft is pushing for Windows 11 to OEMs with a deadline of 2023. Honestly though, I am not against this move. Assuming that a reasonable quality SSD is being utilized, this could potentially provide a better user experience to the consumer.

The HP Dev One is here! In this review, we'll take a look at the new notebook from HP - powered by Pop!_OS! We'll go over the specs, hardware, and much more.

Fedora, Red Hat, and IBM Leftovers Handling maps in Groovy vs Java | Opensource.com Java is a great programming language, but sometimes I want a Java-like language that's just a bit more flexible and compact. That's when I opt for Groovy. In a recent article, I reviewed some of the differences between creating and initializing maps in Groovy and doing the same thing in Java. In brief, Groovy has a concise syntax for setting up maps and accessing map entries compared to the effort necessary in Java. This article will delve into more differences in map handling between Groovy and Java. For that purpose, I will use the sample table of employees used for demoing the JavaScript DataTables library. To follow along, start by making sure you have recent versions of Groovy and Java installed on your computer.

Test API interactions with Mockoon | Enable Sysadmin Automating repeatable tasks is a core part of a sysadmin's daily routine. Increasingly, this automation involves interacting with web-based APIs to orchestrate activities across devices, cloud providers, or software-as-a-service (SaaS) tools. You must thoroughly test your code, whether you're writing shell scripts or Ansible playbooks that interact with web services.

Fedora Community Blog: CPE Weekly Update – Week 23 2022 Purpose of this team is to take care of day to day business regarding CentOS and Fedora Infrastructure and Fedora release engineering work.

Javier Martinez Canillas: Linux drivers and devices registration, matching, aliases and modules autoloading The Linux kernel documentation covers quite well how device drivers and devices are registered and how these two are bound. But the summary is that drivers and devices are registered independently and each of these specify their given bus type. The Linux kernel device model then uses that information to bind drivers with devices of the same bus type. Drivers and devices are registered using the driver_register() function which is usually called from either the drivers’ module_init() function or platform code. Devices are registered using the register_device() function which is usually called by subsystems that parses a list of devices from some hardware topology description, some enumerable bus or platform code that hardcodes the devices to be registered.

Kubernetes Operators: good security practices A Kubernetes operator is a method of packaging, deploying and managing a Kubernetes application. A Kubernetes application is both deployed on Kubernetes and managed using the Kubernetes API. Operators automate the management of applications or service life cycles on behalf of a human operator, providing for the ability to automate at every level of the stack—from managing the parts that make up the platform all the way to applications that are provided as a managed service. Engineering teams can use the power of Operators, which offer autonomous management by exposing configuration natively through Kubernetes objects, for quicker installation and more frequent, robust updates. In addition to the automation advantages of Operators for managing the platform, Red Hat OpenShift makes it easier to find, install and manage Operators running on clusters.

Remi Collet: PHP 8.2 as Software Collection Version 8.2.0alpha1 is released. It's still in development and will enter soon in the stabilization phase for the developers, and the test phase for the users. RPM of this upcoming version of PHP 8.2, are available in remi repository for Fedora 35, 36 and Enterprise Linux 7, 8, 9 (RHEL, CentOS, Alma, Rocky...) in a fresh new Software Collection (php82) allowing its installation beside the system version. As I strongly believe in SCL potential to provide a simple way to allow installation of various versions simultaneously, and as I think it is useful to offer this feature to allow developers to test their applications, to allow sysadmin to prepare a migration or simply to use this version for some specific application, I decide to create this new SCL. I also plan to propose this new version as a Fedora 38 change (as F37 should be released a few weeks before PHP 8.2.0).

Remi Collet: PHP version 7.4.30, 8.0.20 and 8.1.7 RPMs of PHP version 8.1.7 are available in remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 34 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...) and in remi-php81 repository for EL 7. RPMs of PHP version 8.0.20 are available in remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 34 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...) and in remi-php80 repository for EL 7. RPMs of PHP version 7.4.20 are available in remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 34 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...) and in remi-php74 repository for EL 7.

9 essential soft skills for IT leaders In addition, she understood how to meld technology with market realities to ensure that any products developed would solve critical issues facing current customers and prospects. Sounds perfect, right? There was one issue: In interviews, she did not excite the hiring executives. Just because it’s a candidate’s market for tech jobs does not mean hiring executives will make an offer, even when a seemingly perfect candidate is at their doorstep.

IBM emeritus Irving Wladawsky-Berger: A Human-Compatible Safe, Controllable AI Putting such a model into practice will require a great deal of research in the coming decades, said Russell in conclusion. “This won’t be easy. But it’s clear that this model must be in place before the abilities of A.I. systems exceed those of humans in the areas that matter. If we manage to do that, the result will be a new relationship between humans and machines, one that I hope will enable us to navigate the next few decades successfully.”