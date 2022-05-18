The Times They Are A-Changin’ and no, I am not referring to the Bob Dylan song. It has recently been reported that Microsoft is pushing vendors to use Solid State Drives (SSD) and not Hard Disk Drives (HDD) as system boot drives. From a performance standpoint, this makes complete sense but at the expense of price. The above article highlights the minimum requirements that Microsoft is pushing for Windows 11 to OEMs with a deadline of 2023. Honestly though, I am not against this move. Assuming that a reasonable quality SSD is being utilized, this could potentially provide a better user experience to the consumer.

The HP Dev One is here! In this review, we'll take a look at the new notebook from HP - powered by Pop!_OS! We'll go over the specs, hardware, and much more.

Catch yourself typing git status a lot? Yeah, me too. There’s got to be an easier way, right? Luckily there is: fancy-git. It makes it possible to theme your Bash terminal prompt in a Git specific way. Most importantly, it shows the name of your Git branch in your Bash terminal prompt. This tutorial shows you how to install fancy-git, for showing the name of the Git branch and its status in your Bash terminal prompt.

In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Portainer on Debian 11/Debian 10. Portainer is a self-service container service delivery platform that provides container management GUI for Kubernetes, Docker and Swarm.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Thunderbird Mail on AlmaLinux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, Thunderbird is a free email client that is easy to set up and use. With Thunderbird, you get an easy-to-use account setup Wizard that seamlessly allows you to set up your email account without having to provide your SMTP, IMAP, and SSL/TLS settings. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Thunderbird Mail on AlmaLinux 9. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.

Michelle Anne Tabirao (Canonical) Targets Database Systems What is NoSQL and what are database operators? In the previous blog, SQL vs NoSQL Database, we discussed the difference between two major database categories. In a nutshell, the main difference between NoSQL and SQL is that NoSQL adopts a ‘right tool for the job’ approach, whilst SQL adopts a ‘one tool for all the jobs’. While SQL remains a standard in organisations worldwide, many other database systems have recently emerged. This is mainly due to the rising volume of highly varied data, scalability, changing storage requirements, the need for high processing power, low latency, and evolving requirements in analytics that database applications have to cater to. NoSQL is a class of newer database systems that offer alternatives to traditional RDBMS so it can cater for one or more of these specialised needs.

SQL vs NoSQL: Choosing your database Many IT decision-makers, developers and analysts are familiar with the Relational Database Management System (RDBMS) and the structured Query Language (SQL). The SQL database language emerged back in 1970. Its primary focus was to reduce system data duplication by creating data structures and schemas. While SQL remains a standard in organisations worldwide, we see many other database systems emerging. This is mainly due to the rising volume of unstructured data, changing storage requirements, the need for high processing power, and evolving requirements in analytics that database applications have to cater to. NoSQL is one of these newer database systems.

Is your database on Kubernetes production-ready? Last May, KubeCon gathered multiple tech enthusiasts, students, professionals, and companies. The event highlighted various topics and insights on how to collaborate on pushing the boundaries of cloud-native computin