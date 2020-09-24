Tiny Linux Distro Lets You Boot Up and Blow Away Doom Demons
The 1993 classic PC FPS game comes back to life in a project that shows how Linux can be bent to a developer's will.
id Software's "Doom" revolutionized the PC game world when it first hit the market in 1993, and one developer has paid nearly thirty years later by releasing a Linux distribution that does nothing but run the classic genre-defining first-person shooter.
The distribution was created by Shadly Salahuddin and is dubbed DoomLinux. By running a shell script from Salahuddin's GitHub page, a user can build a small disk image that can run from a USB drive. It's intended as a practical demonstration on how Linux distributions are put together.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 392 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Devices Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Proprietary Software Leftovers
Cut, Copy, and Paste in Vim Editor
When you start using VIM for the first time, there will be a lot of commands or keybindings you need to memorize, and one of them is how to make cut, copy, and paste. It’s very intimidating for newcomers to use the vim editor, but it’s not as complicated as you think. There might be a situation when you are stuck with the vim editor. At that moment, you should know how to perform this basic task without any hassle.
Recent comments
10 hours 43 min ago
10 hours 55 min ago
11 hours 20 min ago
11 hours 40 min ago
11 hours 42 min ago
12 hours 20 min ago
15 hours 13 min ago
15 hours 33 min ago
16 hours 53 min ago
18 hours 20 min ago