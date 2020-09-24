This week in KDE: the Analog Clock changes color
Because that’s clearly the most important thing this week, right!?
Anyway, Plasma 5.25 is going to be released in a few days, and it’ll be huge! Accordingly, feature work for 5.26 is starting to land alongside bugfixing for 5.25.
Cut, Copy, and Paste in Vim Editor
When you start using VIM for the first time, there will be a lot of commands or keybindings you need to memorize, and one of them is how to make cut, copy, and paste. It’s very intimidating for newcomers to use the vim editor, but it’s not as complicated as you think. There might be a situation when you are stuck with the vim editor. At that moment, you should know how to perform this basic task without any hassle.
