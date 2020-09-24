Programming Leftovers
[Repost] The collapse of complex software
What I find fascinating about this (besides the obvious implications for modern civilization) is that Tainter could have been writing about software.
Anyone who’s worked in the tech industry for long enough, especially at larger organizations, has seen it before. A legacy system exists: it’s big, it’s complex, and no one fully understands how it works. Architects are brought in to “fix” the system. They might wheel out a big whiteboard showing a lot of boxes and arrows pointing at other boxes, and inevitably, their solution is… to add more boxes and arrows. Nobody can subtract from the system; everyone just adds.
Handling Concurrency Without Locks
Concurrency is not very intuitive. You need to train your brain to consider what happens when multiple processes execute a certain code block at the same time. There are several issues I often encounter: [...]
Themes from PyCon US 2022
After two long years of lockdowns, virtual meetups, quarantines, and general chaos, the Python community gathered en masse to Salt Lake City for PyCon 2022. Two of our engineers attended the conference, and we are happy to report that the Python community is not only alive and well but also thriving, with multiple speakers showing off projects they worked on during the pandemic.
Here are some of the themes and highlights we enjoyed!
Simple Jekyll Search
For a number of reasons, it turned out that Simple Jekyll Search would fit my blog better, as long as I gave up the idea of not using JavaScript.
Cut, Copy, and Paste in Vim Editor
When you start using VIM for the first time, there will be a lot of commands or keybindings you need to memorize, and one of them is how to make cut, copy, and paste. It’s very intimidating for newcomers to use the vim editor, but it’s not as complicated as you think. There might be a situation when you are stuck with the vim editor. At that moment, you should know how to perform this basic task without any hassle.
