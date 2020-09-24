Language Selection

  • How we wound up with Linux's kernel mode setting ('KMS')

    Once upon a time, not quite back when dinosaurs roamed the earth, computer displays were CRTs and fundamentally operated by scanning an electron beam or beams back and forth over the screen. Usually the computer sent the display an analog stream of either monochrome or red, green, and blue intensity signals, and the display did all the work of scanning the electron beam(s) across the display. Initially, computer CRTs tended to work only at a single frequency of these signals, the horizontal and vertical scan rates. As the PC revolution got under way, good CRTs became multisync, which meant that they were able to work at a variety of scan rates. This was especially important to cope with the wide variety of resolutions and scan rates that were used by and supported by various PC graphics systems.

  • Yet More New HTTP Specs

    The HTTP “core” documents were published on Monday, including a revision of HTTP semantics, caching, HTTP/1.1, HTTP/2, and the brand-new HTTP/3. However, that’s not all that the HTTP community has been up to.

    Today the RFC Editor published another set of HTTP specifications. They reflect a variety of work that’s happened over the last few years; publication was held up by references to the core work, so many of these already have active implementations. Let’s take a quick look.

  • More than you ever wanted to know about font loading on the web

    When I started thinking about writing a post about web font loading my intention was to propose relatively sophisticated ideas that I've been playing with for a while. However, as I was trying to use them in real-world websites I realized that deployment of the more advanced techniques is de-facto impossible without the creation of new web standards.

    With that the TL;dr of this post is: Use font-display: optional. However, I and many others really like our custom fonts. See the rest of the post for how we can get our cake and eat it, too–with a tool that automatically makes fallback fonts behave like their respective custom font counterpart.

  • FVWM: Daily Driver Config: Or: Keyboard Focused Classical Window Management

    What's the geekiest thing you could possibly write about? I'm not sure, but lengthy posts about your desktop and shell configuration is probably in the top ten. So let's do that!

    I'm an incorrigible tinkerer and I've spent more of my life than I care to think of just tuning the look of my GUI environment. Much to my own surprise, I've now been running the same look - basically the FVWM2 defaults - for well over a year. My tweaking has instead been focused on doing more window management with the keyboard rather than the mouse, in part due to some problems with lateral epicondylitis ("tennis elbow" sounds so pedestrian).

  • Tray time popup fix

    I received an email from Rick, pointing out what should have been an obvious problem. But, I hadn't noticed it until he drew my attention to it.

    [...]

    ...what is wrong with that? Two things. Firstly, Osmo is in the tray, and that has a very sophisticated calendar. Secondly, the "Launch Osmo Calendar" brings up a window warning that Osmo is already running, and it may corrupt Osmo to launch a second instance.

  • IoTFi 2G/4G development board incorporates Raspberry Pi RP2040 and ESP32 MCUs

    The IoTFi is a development board designed for embedded applications that require 2G or 4G support. The device combines the RP2040 chip to handle user applications and the ESP32 for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. The 2G model starts at ~$47 and the 4G variant ships for $114. The IoTFi was recently launched on Kickstarter and it has already achieved its funding goal.

    As previously mentioned, the RP2040 consists of two Arm Cortex-M0+ processors (up to 133MHz) and the ESP32-C3-32S that features a 32-bit RISC-V single-core processor (up to 160MHz). The ESP32-C3-32S also supports Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n (up to 150Mbps, 1T1R mode data). The datasheet for the  ESP32-C3-32S mentions that the chip supports BLE 5.0 (125Kbps – 2Mbps), however, the Kickstarter page states that the IotFi board has inbuilt Bluetooth 2.0.

  • I belong in computer science

    At the Raspberry Pi Foundation, we believe everyone belongs in computer science, and that it is a much more varied field than is commonly assumed. One of the ways we want to promote inclusivity and highlight the variety of skills and interests needed in computer science is through our ‘I belong’ campaign. We do this because the tech sector lacks diversity. Similarly, in schools, there is underrepresentation of students in computing along the axes of gender, ethnicity, and economic situation. (See how researchers describe data from England, and data from the USA.)

  • The TV that's not: NEC's Pi-powered 55" Display

    Overall, this display is one of the best 'TV's I've used—even though it's not, technically-speaking, a 'television'. There isn't any spyware, adware, or other janky software running on it, the colors and brightness are excellent, and most of all it just works.

  • [Repost] The collapse of complex software

    What I find fascinating about this (besides the obvious implications for modern civilization) is that Tainter could have been writing about software.

    Anyone who’s worked in the tech industry for long enough, especially at larger organizations, has seen it before. A legacy system exists: it’s big, it’s complex, and no one fully understands how it works. Architects are brought in to “fix” the system. They might wheel out a big whiteboard showing a lot of boxes and arrows pointing at other boxes, and inevitably, their solution is… to add more boxes and arrows. Nobody can subtract from the system; everyone just adds.

  • Handling Concurrency Without Locks

    Concurrency is not very intuitive. You need to train your brain to consider what happens when multiple processes execute a certain code block at the same time. There are several issues I often encounter: [...]

  • Themes from PyCon US 2022

    After two long years of lockdowns, virtual meetups, quarantines, and general chaos, the Python community gathered en masse to Salt Lake City for PyCon 2022. Two of our engineers attended the conference, and we are happy to report that the Python community is not only alive and well but also thriving, with multiple speakers showing off projects they worked on during the pandemic.

    Here are some of the themes and highlights we enjoyed!

  • Simple Jekyll Search

    For a number of reasons, it turned out that Simple Jekyll Search would fit my blog better, as long as I gave up the idea of not using JavaScript.

