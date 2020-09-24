today's howtos
How we wound up with Linux's kernel mode setting ('KMS')
Once upon a time, not quite back when dinosaurs roamed the earth, computer displays were CRTs and fundamentally operated by scanning an electron beam or beams back and forth over the screen. Usually the computer sent the display an analog stream of either monochrome or red, green, and blue intensity signals, and the display did all the work of scanning the electron beam(s) across the display. Initially, computer CRTs tended to work only at a single frequency of these signals, the horizontal and vertical scan rates. As the PC revolution got under way, good CRTs became multisync, which meant that they were able to work at a variety of scan rates. This was especially important to cope with the wide variety of resolutions and scan rates that were used by and supported by various PC graphics systems.
Yet More New HTTP Specs
The HTTP “core” documents were published on Monday, including a revision of HTTP semantics, caching, HTTP/1.1, HTTP/2, and the brand-new HTTP/3. However, that’s not all that the HTTP community has been up to.
Today the RFC Editor published another set of HTTP specifications. They reflect a variety of work that’s happened over the last few years; publication was held up by references to the core work, so many of these already have active implementations. Let’s take a quick look.
More than you ever wanted to know about font loading on the web
When I started thinking about writing a post about web font loading my intention was to propose relatively sophisticated ideas that I've been playing with for a while. However, as I was trying to use them in real-world websites I realized that deployment of the more advanced techniques is de-facto impossible without the creation of new web standards.
With that the TL;dr of this post is: Use font-display: optional. However, I and many others really like our custom fonts. See the rest of the post for how we can get our cake and eat it, too–with a tool that automatically makes fallback fonts behave like their respective custom font counterpart.
FVWM: Daily Driver Config: Or: Keyboard Focused Classical Window Management
What's the geekiest thing you could possibly write about? I'm not sure, but lengthy posts about your desktop and shell configuration is probably in the top ten. So let's do that!
I'm an incorrigible tinkerer and I've spent more of my life than I care to think of just tuning the look of my GUI environment. Much to my own surprise, I've now been running the same look - basically the FVWM2 defaults - for well over a year. My tweaking has instead been focused on doing more window management with the keyboard rather than the mouse, in part due to some problems with lateral epicondylitis ("tennis elbow" sounds so pedestrian).
Tray time popup fix
I received an email from Rick, pointing out what should have been an obvious problem. But, I hadn't noticed it until he drew my attention to it.
[...]
...what is wrong with that? Two things. Firstly, Osmo is in the tray, and that has a very sophisticated calendar. Secondly, the "Launch Osmo Calendar" brings up a window warning that Osmo is already running, and it may corrupt Osmo to launch a second instance.
Cut, Copy, and Paste in Vim Editor
When you start using VIM for the first time, there will be a lot of commands or keybindings you need to memorize, and one of them is how to make cut, copy, and paste. It’s very intimidating for newcomers to use the vim editor, but it’s not as complicated as you think. There might be a situation when you are stuck with the vim editor. At that moment, you should know how to perform this basic task without any hassle.
