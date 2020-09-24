Language Selection

OpenBSD Leftovers

BSD

  • OpenBSD folklore and share/misc/airport

    At the OpenBSD d2k17 hackathon, the rules were documented in a newly introduced airport(7) manual page: “New airports can only be added by OpenBSD developers who have visited an airport and thereby have verified its existence”. Once again, the more astute reader will not have missed the fact that the rules do not stipulate any flying requirements. Neither did henning@, who not long after airport.7 was committed, added an entry for XFW, (the Airbus factory) which he had visited but not flown from.

  • OpenBSD 7.1 on PINE64 RockPro64

    RockPro64 is a beefy single-board computer made by a company that brought us awesome devices like Pinebook Pro (laptop), Pinecil (soldering iron), PineTime (smartwatch) and of course PinePhone. The board utilizes the same hexa-core processor as Pinebook Pro - Rockchip RK3399, and 4 gigabytes of LPDDR4 RAM.

    One of the distinct features of that computer is a PCI-express X4 socket. Unfortunately I wasn’t able to use any video card there even with “stock” GNU/Linux - ARM64 GPU drivers for AMD/NVIDIA is just not there yet I assume. The slot is often being used for a network cards and SATA controllers - there is even an official case for RP64 with 3.5" hard drives spots inside, quite handy for a homemade NAS or something of sorts.

  • IoTFi 2G/4G development board incorporates Raspberry Pi RP2040 and ESP32 MCUs

    The IoTFi is a development board designed for embedded applications that require 2G or 4G support. The device combines the RP2040 chip to handle user applications and the ESP32 for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. The 2G model starts at ~$47 and the 4G variant ships for $114. The IoTFi was recently launched on Kickstarter and it has already achieved its funding goal.

    As previously mentioned, the RP2040 consists of two Arm Cortex-M0+ processors (up to 133MHz) and the ESP32-C3-32S that features a 32-bit RISC-V single-core processor (up to 160MHz). The ESP32-C3-32S also supports Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n (up to 150Mbps, 1T1R mode data). The datasheet for the  ESP32-C3-32S mentions that the chip supports BLE 5.0 (125Kbps – 2Mbps), however, the Kickstarter page states that the IotFi board has inbuilt Bluetooth 2.0.

  • I belong in computer science

    At the Raspberry Pi Foundation, we believe everyone belongs in computer science, and that it is a much more varied field than is commonly assumed. One of the ways we want to promote inclusivity and highlight the variety of skills and interests needed in computer science is through our ‘I belong’ campaign. We do this because the tech sector lacks diversity. Similarly, in schools, there is underrepresentation of students in computing along the axes of gender, ethnicity, and economic situation. (See how researchers describe data from England, and data from the USA.)

  • The TV that's not: NEC's Pi-powered 55" Display

    Overall, this display is one of the best 'TV's I've used—even though it's not, technically-speaking, a 'television'. There isn't any spyware, adware, or other janky software running on it, the colors and brightness are excellent, and most of all it just works.

  • [Repost] The collapse of complex software

    What I find fascinating about this (besides the obvious implications for modern civilization) is that Tainter could have been writing about software.

    Anyone who’s worked in the tech industry for long enough, especially at larger organizations, has seen it before. A legacy system exists: it’s big, it’s complex, and no one fully understands how it works. Architects are brought in to “fix” the system. They might wheel out a big whiteboard showing a lot of boxes and arrows pointing at other boxes, and inevitably, their solution is… to add more boxes and arrows. Nobody can subtract from the system; everyone just adds.

  • Handling Concurrency Without Locks

    Concurrency is not very intuitive. You need to train your brain to consider what happens when multiple processes execute a certain code block at the same time. There are several issues I often encounter: [...]

  • Themes from PyCon US 2022

    After two long years of lockdowns, virtual meetups, quarantines, and general chaos, the Python community gathered en masse to Salt Lake City for PyCon 2022. Two of our engineers attended the conference, and we are happy to report that the Python community is not only alive and well but also thriving, with multiple speakers showing off projects they worked on during the pandemic.

    Here are some of the themes and highlights we enjoyed!

  • Simple Jekyll Search

    For a number of reasons, it turned out that Simple Jekyll Search would fit my blog better, as long as I gave up the idea of not using JavaScript.

Cut, Copy, and Paste in Vim Editor

When you start using VIM for the first time, there will be a lot of commands or keybindings you need to memorize, and one of them is how to make cut, copy, and paste. It’s very intimidating for newcomers to use the vim editor, but it’s not as complicated as you think. There might be a situation when you are stuck with the vim editor. At that moment, you should know how to perform this basic task without any hassle. Read more

