OpenBSD Leftovers
OpenBSD folklore and share/misc/airport
At the OpenBSD d2k17 hackathon, the rules were documented in a newly introduced airport(7) manual page: “New airports can only be added by OpenBSD developers who have visited an airport and thereby have verified its existence”. Once again, the more astute reader will not have missed the fact that the rules do not stipulate any flying requirements. Neither did henning@, who not long after airport.7 was committed, added an entry for XFW, (the Airbus factory) which he had visited but not flown from.
OpenBSD 7.1 on PINE64 RockPro64
RockPro64 is a beefy single-board computer made by a company that brought us awesome devices like Pinebook Pro (laptop), Pinecil (soldering iron), PineTime (smartwatch) and of course PinePhone. The board utilizes the same hexa-core processor as Pinebook Pro - Rockchip RK3399, and 4 gigabytes of LPDDR4 RAM.
One of the distinct features of that computer is a PCI-express X4 socket. Unfortunately I wasn’t able to use any video card there even with “stock” GNU/Linux - ARM64 GPU drivers for AMD/NVIDIA is just not there yet I assume. The slot is often being used for a network cards and SATA controllers - there is even an official case for RP64 with 3.5" hard drives spots inside, quite handy for a homemade NAS or something of sorts.
More in Tux Machines
Devices Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Proprietary Software Leftovers
Cut, Copy, and Paste in Vim Editor
When you start using VIM for the first time, there will be a lot of commands or keybindings you need to memorize, and one of them is how to make cut, copy, and paste. It’s very intimidating for newcomers to use the vim editor, but it’s not as complicated as you think. There might be a situation when you are stuck with the vim editor. At that moment, you should know how to perform this basic task without any hassle.
