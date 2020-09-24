today's leftovers
openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2022/23
Another week is over and many people had the pleasure to meet in person at the openSUSE conference ’22 this year. I hear it was a great event, with lots of fun. Exactly, what the openSUSE community stands for. And as usual, the same openSUSE community also works without interruption on the rolling release: openSUSE Tumbleweed. In this week, we have seen daily snapshots (0602…0608).
Key takeaways from the OSOR webinar on public procurement of open source software
On 23 May, the OSOR community joined the webinar on public procurement of open source software. It started with an overview of the soon-to-be-published updated Guidelines on Public Procurement of Open Source Software and was followed by presentations by Johan Linåker, senior researcher at the Research Institute of Sweden (RISE), Rasmus Frey, Head of Secretariat at OS2 (Denmark), and Patrice-Emmanuel Schmitz, a legal expert and one of the authors of the original Guidelines on Public Procurement of Open Source Software. Links to the recording of the event and the supporting presentations are available at the bottom of this page.
The updated Guidelines on Public Procurement of Open Source Software will provide readers with an outline of the European legislative and political framework that support public procurement processes, at both EU and national levels. The guidelines will also explore the good practices public administrations can leverage for each step of the public procurement process, divided into four steps: planning, preparation of tender documentation, evaluating and awarding, and managing the contract.
Firefox and Chrome are squaring off over ad-blocker extensions
There’s a growing split over how much room browsers should leave for ad blocking — and Chrome and Firefox have ended up on opposite sides of the fight.
The rupture centers on a feature called Web Request, commonly used in ad blockers and crucial for any system that looks to block off a domain wholesale. Google has long had security concerns about Web Request and has worked to cut it out of the most recent extension standard, called Manifest V3, or MV3 for short. But, in a recent blog post, Mozilla made clear that Firefox will maintain support for Web Request, keeping the door open for the most sophisticated forms of ad blocking.
Google’s strategy has been roundly criticized by privacy advocates — the Electronic Frontier Foundation has been a vocal opponent — but the search company hasn’t been swayed. Though Firefox has a far smaller share of the desktop marketplace than Chrome, it could be a chance for Mozilla’s product to really define itself. For Google though, sticking with MV3 will have a huge impact on the overall role of ad blocking on the modern web.
Devices Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Proprietary Software Leftovers
Cut, Copy, and Paste in Vim Editor
When you start using VIM for the first time, there will be a lot of commands or keybindings you need to memorize, and one of them is how to make cut, copy, and paste. It’s very intimidating for newcomers to use the vim editor, but it’s not as complicated as you think. There might be a situation when you are stuck with the vim editor. At that moment, you should know how to perform this basic task without any hassle.
