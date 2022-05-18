On January 12, 2022 AWS introduced a new user interface for the management console. In this post we will discover the new AWS Console Home and specifically we will use the new EC2 launch wizard to provision a new EC2 instance.

A few apps appear unsupported when you open the Google Play Store on your Chromebook. One of them is Slack. In this article, let’s look at installing Slack Desktop on a Chromebook. Over the past few years, Chromebooks have become potent devices, thanks to the addition of the Google Play Store and a Linux container. There’s nothing you can’t do on Chromebooks except desktop-level gaming; however, support for Steam and Proton Compatibility layer should make Chromebooks suitable for gaming soon.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Transmission on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Transmission is the default torrent client installed with the GNOME desktop environment on Ubuntu 22.04. All its incarnations feature a very simple, intuitive interface on top of an efficient, cross-platform back-end. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Transmission BitTorrent client on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

In this tutorial, you will learn how to setup Portainer with SSL Certificates. By default, Portainer web interface and API is exposed over HTTPS with a self-signed certificate. To ensure a secured access to your Portainer, especially if your are going to be accessing it via the public networks, then it is a good idea to use a commercially signed SSL/TLS certificates.

MATE is an open-source desktop environment that takes over from GNOME 2. It provides users a neat, intuitive, and appealing desktop environment to seamlessly interact with the operating system. MATE is supported by a vast majority of Linux distributions including Debian, Ubuntu, Fedora, OpenSUSE, ArchLinux, and Alpine Linux to mention a few. In this guide, we illustrate how you can install MATE Desktop on Alpine Linux.

In a nutshell, Yarn is a package manager for JavaScript that is fully compatible with NPM. To some extent, Yarn improves on many aspects of the standard NPM client. That is, although the functionality is similar, Yarn adds certain enhancements that make the process easier. Some advantages of Yarn are that it is fast, very reliable and introduces new concepts to make the package management process easy to do.

This is a continuation of my previous series of articles. So you might want to check that out first. In the previous article, we’ve left off with nginx returning basic responses to a given URI match. Let’s look into what more we can do.

In this guide, we will install latest phpmyadmin on Fedora and CentOs systems phpMyAdmin is a free and open source administration tool for MySQL and MariaDB. As a portable web application written primarily in PHP, it has become one of the most popular MySQL administration tools, especially for web hosting services. phpMyAdmin has support for a wide range of operations on MySQL, MariaDB, and Drizzle. It is often used to perform common Database operations (managing databases, tables, columns, relations, indexes, users, permissions, etc) through an intuitive and easy to use web interface.

The multimedia terrain is very fashionable because it is a form of entertainment that breaks many barriers. To enjoy it to its fullest we need powerful applications to help with the task and on Linux, we now have one. So, in this post, you will learn how to install Playary on Linux Mint to enjoy movies, music, and podcasts in one place.

In this article, we will help you to download and install chromium or Google chrome web browsers on your Fedora linux. Chromium is a free and open-source web browser project, principally developed and maintained by Google. This codebase provides the vast majority of code for the Google Chrome browser, which is proprietary software and has some additional features. Google Chrome is a cross-platform web browser developed by Google. It was first released in 2008 for Microsoft Windows, built with free software components from Apple WebKit and Mozilla Firefox. It was later ported to Linux, macOS, iOS, and Android, where it is the default browser. The browser is also the main component of Chrome OS, where it serves as the platform for web applications.

In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Portainer on Rocky Linux. Portainer is a self-service container service delivery platform that provides container management GUI for Kubernetes, Docker and Swarm.

I don’t want the NBN ISP router running anymore and use Ubiquiti Dream Machine (UDM) instead. But when I try to remove ISP Router it and direct connect UDM to NBN, the connection fails.

Cinnamon 5.4 comes almost seven months after Cinnamon 5.2, which you’re currently using with your Linux Mint 20.3 “Una” installations, and it’s packed with a newer and more stable window manager and JavaScript interpreter rebased on a more modern version of GNOME’s Mutter window and composite manager, as well as the GJS JavaScript bindings for GNOME.

Audiocasts/Shows: Updates in mintCast Site and More 384.5 – New Linux Tech 0:29 Linux Innards 1:08:28 Vibrations From the Ether 1:15:03 Check This Out 41:09 Announcements

385.5 – The Debian Edition – mintCast 0:48 Linux Innards 33:54 Check This Out 37:44 Announcements In our Innards section we discuss Linux Mint Debian Edition 5 “Elsie”

385 – I like my desktop the way I like my drink – mintCast First up in the news, Mint 21 will have a new graphical upgrade tool; Fedora plans to remove BIOS and XOrg; Gnome43 reworks adwaita tools; a Sony engineer makes exFAT 73% faster; and Alibaba previews a 128-core Armv9 server processor. Then in our Wanderings, Joe is Board of school runnings, Norbert is looking for a MATE, Moss blew up Kodi; and Bill is browsercasting.

Ep 172: Frickin’ Laser Beams, Squishy Stomp Switches, And A Tiny But Powerful DIY Loom Join Hackaday Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams and Assignments Editor Kristina Panos for a free-as-in-beer showcase of the week’s most gnarly but palatable hacks. But first, a reminder! Round 2 of the 2022 Hackaday Prize comes to an end in the early hours of Sunday, June 12th, so there’s still enough time to put a project together and get it entered.