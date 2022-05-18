KDE Developments and News
-
My week in KDE: Hans and Fielding
This week I mainly worked on Hans, a new little app, in fact, I’m writing this blog post using it!
-
Community Bonding GSoC 2022 - post #2
ThisCommunity Bonding GSoC 2022 - post #2 is my second post during Google Summer of Code 2022.
GSoC community bonding period ends tomorrow.
During this time, I have tried playing around with LibQuotient by writing simple C++ apps to show details from a user's account. (joined rooms, filtering out spaces etc)
-
The journey from Season of KDE to Google Summer of Code 2022
When FOSS Overflow by IIT Bhilai, a nationwide open-source program in India, was about to end in January 2022, I was seeking new avenues in the world of Open Source just like a child mesmerized by some newly discovered activity. I googled “Open Source Programs” and the name of Season of KDE by KDE was amongst the top programs on Geeks for Geeks. I instantly tapped on the link, and the biggest glimmer of hope was that the applications for SOK 2022 were open.
It was not the first time that I was endeavoring to create a proposal and I was confident because the rookie that I was, did not realize that it is not just the content of the proposal but also community engagement and past contributions that the organizations seek in an ideal
-
Akademy 2022 Call for Participation
In case you missed it, Akademy is happening this year in Barcelona (and online) in October! That’s so soon!
Do you know what’s even sooner? Closing time for the Call for Participation!
-
KDE Goals Retrospective: Apps
Welcome to the final instalment of the KDE Goals retrospective interviews.
Check out my interview with Aleix where we talk about the “KDE is All About the Apps” Goal and generally about the KDE Goals initiative.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 449 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
KDE Developments and News
MidnightBSD 2.2
I’m happy to announce the availability of MidnightBSD 2.2 for amd64 and i386. This release focused on updating third party software in the base system and some smaller enhancements.
DragonFly 6.2.2 out
Hopefully there’s a new ISO/img on the mirrors for DragonFly 6.2.2 by the time you read this – or you can just update your installation. The changelog is short, because this is a bugfix-level release. Also, don’t forget there’s a new set of binary packages out; update that too if you haven’t.
Cinnamon 5.4 Desktop Environment Released for Linux Mint 21 “Vanessa”
Cinnamon 5.4 comes almost seven months after Cinnamon 5.2, which you’re currently using with your Linux Mint 20.3 “Una” installations, and it’s packed with a newer and more stable window manager and JavaScript interpreter rebased on a more modern version of GNOME’s Mutter window and composite manager, as well as the GJS JavaScript bindings for GNOME.
Recent comments
17 min 53 sec ago
3 hours 15 min ago
14 hours 45 min ago
14 hours 57 min ago
15 hours 22 min ago
15 hours 42 min ago
15 hours 44 min ago
16 hours 22 min ago
19 hours 15 min ago
19 hours 35 min ago