Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 11th of June 2022 01:29:54 PM

While I was busy aging like soft cheese, someone killed-off RSS. It used to be everywhere. Now it’s gone; hidden or dead. How do you kids stay up to date with websites you like?

I keep pushing a RSS feed but do you know what it does?

How are websites supposed to advertise update-subscriptions?

Really Simple Syndication was invented in the Cretaceous period, roughly 100 million years ago. It enabled websites’ fans to get updates, quickly and easily. It got used for everything else —and is still a fundamental part of podcasting— but it was a very serious part of keeping independent websites in touch with their user-bases.

[...]

It’s super easy to blame “The Rise of Platforms”, but hard to ignore that the big desktop and mobile operating systems have done nothing to help. Browser vendors washed their hands of RSS. What’s especially galling is these companies run personalised news aggregation services, but none lets you add your own feeds. I’d think that each of them has a vested interest in reining back control of web consumption. Maybe the EU can mandate RSS support.

I don’t have a high note to end on here. I stopped paying attention and the world changed on me, and I can’t figure out why. I just feel old.