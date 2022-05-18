Language Selection

While I was busy aging like soft cheese, someone killed-off RSS. It used to be everywhere. Now it’s gone; hidden or dead. How do you kids stay up to date with websites you like?

I keep pushing a RSS feed but do you know what it does?
How are websites supposed to advertise update-subscriptions?

Really Simple Syndication was invented in the Cretaceous period, roughly 100 million years ago. It enabled websites’ fans to get updates, quickly and easily. It got used for everything else —and is still a fundamental part of podcasting— but it was a very serious part of keeping independent websites in touch with their user-bases.

[...]

It’s super easy to blame “The Rise of Platforms”, but hard to ignore that the big desktop and mobile operating systems have done nothing to help. Browser vendors washed their hands of RSS. What’s especially galling is these companies run personalised news aggregation services, but none lets you add your own feeds. I’d think that each of them has a vested interest in reining back control of web consumption. Maybe the EU can mandate RSS support.

I don’t have a high note to end on here. I stopped paying attention and the world changed on me, and I can’t figure out why. I just feel old.

KDE Developments and News

  • My week in KDE: Hans and Fielding

    This week I mainly worked on Hans, a new little app, in fact, I’m writing this blog post using it!

  • Community Bonding GSoC 2022 - post #2

    ThisCommunity Bonding GSoC 2022 - post #2 is my second post during Google Summer of Code 2022. GSoC community bonding period ends tomorrow. During this time, I have tried playing around with LibQuotient by writing simple C++ apps to show details from a user's account. (joined rooms, filtering out spaces etc)

  • The journey from Season of KDE to Google Summer of Code 2022

    When FOSS Overflow by IIT Bhilai, a nationwide open-source program in India, was about to end in January 2022, I was seeking new avenues in the world of Open Source just like a child mesmerized by some newly discovered activity. I googled “Open Source Programs” and the name of Season of KDE by KDE was amongst the top programs on Geeks for Geeks. I instantly tapped on the link, and the biggest glimmer of hope was that the applications for SOK 2022 were open. It was not the first time that I was endeavoring to create a proposal and I was confident because the rookie that I was, did not realize that it is not just the content of the proposal but also community engagement and past contributions that the organizations seek in an ideal

  • Akademy 2022 Call for Participation

    In case you missed it, Akademy is happening this year in Barcelona (and online) in October! That’s so soon! Do you know what’s even sooner? Closing time for the Call for Participation!

  • KDE Goals Retrospective: Apps

    Welcome to the final instalment of the KDE Goals retrospective interviews. Check out my interview with Aleix where we talk about the “KDE is All About the Apps” Goal and generally about the KDE Goals initiative.

MidnightBSD 2.2

I’m happy to announce the availability of MidnightBSD 2.2 for amd64 and i386. This release focused on updating third party software in the base system and some smaller enhancements. Read more

DragonFly 6.2.2 out

Hopefully there’s a new ISO/img on the mirrors for DragonFly 6.2.2 by the time you read this – or you can just update your installation. The changelog is short, because this is a bugfix-level release. Also, don’t forget there’s a new set of binary packages out; update that too if you haven’t. Read more

Cinnamon 5.4 Desktop Environment Released for Linux Mint 21 “Vanessa”

Cinnamon 5.4 comes almost seven months after Cinnamon 5.2, which you’re currently using with your Linux Mint 20.3 “Una” installations, and it’s packed with a newer and more stable window manager and JavaScript interpreter rebased on a more modern version of GNOME’s Mutter window and composite manager, as well as the GJS JavaScript bindings for GNOME. Read more

