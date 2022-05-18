This Week in GNOME #47: Counting Items

Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from June 03 to June 10.

Portable Computing Language (pocl) v3.0 released

Minimal OpenCL 3.0 feature set _should_ be now supported Official conformance stamp still to apply for. Support for Clang/LLVM 14 LLVM 13 remains to be officially supported, but versions down to 6.0 might still work. Improved tracing and visualization Support for generating specialized work-group functions and include them in the PoCL kernel program binaries Fixed printf for SPIR-V A lot of other fixes and improvements

Wait! What happened to RSS?!

While I was busy aging like soft cheese, someone killed-off RSS. It used to be everywhere. Now it’s gone; hidden or dead. How do you kids stay up to date with websites you like? I keep pushing a RSS feed but do you know what it does? How are websites supposed to advertise update-subscriptions? Really Simple Syndication was invented in the Cretaceous period, roughly 100 million years ago. It enabled websites’ fans to get updates, quickly and easily. It got used for everything else —and is still a fundamental part of podcasting— but it was a very serious part of keeping independent websites in touch with their user-bases. [...] It’s super easy to blame “The Rise of Platforms”, but hard to ignore that the big desktop and mobile operating systems have done nothing to help. Browser vendors washed their hands of RSS. What’s especially galling is these companies run personalised news aggregation services, but none lets you add your own feeds. I’d think that each of them has a vested interest in reining back control of web consumption. Maybe the EU can mandate RSS support. I don’t have a high note to end on here. I stopped paying attention and the world changed on me, and I can’t figure out why. I just feel old.