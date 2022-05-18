This Week in GNOME #47: Counting Items
MidnightBSD 2.2
I’m happy to announce the availability of MidnightBSD 2.2 for amd64 and i386. This release focused on updating third party software in the base system and some smaller enhancements.
DragonFly 6.2.2 out
Hopefully there’s a new ISO/img on the mirrors for DragonFly 6.2.2 by the time you read this – or you can just update your installation. The changelog is short, because this is a bugfix-level release. Also, don’t forget there’s a new set of binary packages out; update that too if you haven’t.
Cinnamon 5.4 Desktop Environment Released for Linux Mint 21 “Vanessa”
Cinnamon 5.4 comes almost seven months after Cinnamon 5.2, which you’re currently using with your Linux Mint 20.3 “Una” installations, and it’s packed with a newer and more stable window manager and JavaScript interpreter rebased on a more modern version of GNOME’s Mutter window and composite manager, as well as the GJS JavaScript bindings for GNOME.
