-
ESXi Host Uptime using PowerCLI - buildVirtual
You can use PowerCLI to get the uptime of all your ESXi hosts quickly and easily. This is done by retrieving the boot time data hidden away in the information retrieved by the get-vmhost cmdlet.
-
Aarch64 complete recompile in OpenEmbedded
I have designated this the "revision-5" build. It is the same package versions used for Easy Dunfell 4.0 x86_64 -- for x86_64, it has reached "revision-9" build in OE.
In total, 900 packages have been cross-compiled. Some failures:
Package 'libdv' failed. this is a dependency of 'mjpegtools', which is a dependency of 'lives' video editor. As Lives is broken any way, when tried on the x86_64 platform, I'm not bothered, took out all three packages.
Package 'bogofilter' filter failed. This is an optional dependency of 'claws-mail'. I didn't attempt to fix it, just took it out.
-
Prophesee Releases Its Event-Based Vision Software Suite for Free
New release includes a complete set of Machine Learning tools, new key Open-Source modules, ready-to-use applications, and code samples and allows for completely free evaluation, development, and release of products with the included commercial license.
-
BSidesSF 2022 CTF: TODO List
This year, I was the author of a few of our web challenges. One of those that gave both us (as administrators) and the players a few difficulties was “TODO List”.
Upon visiting the application, we see an app with a few options, including registering, login, and support. Upon registering, we are presented with an opportunity to add TODOs and mark them as finished:
-
Get started with Perl v5.36
Honestly speaking I never bothered about any of the Perl releases before. But Perl v5.36 is very special and close to me.
-
Core Modules: filetest
The filetest pragma modifies the behavior of the file test operators (a.k.a. the -X operators.) It has been in core since Perl 5.6.0.
As of Perl 5.36.0 it still has only one sub-pragma, 'access', which applies to the -r, -w, -x, -R, -W, and -X tests. Normally, these tests only consider the mode bits returned by stat(), as discussed in my previous blog post, The File Access Operators: To Use, or Not to Use. But within the scope of use filetest 'access';, these tests consider not only the mode bits, but any ACLs (Access Control Lists) that may be applied to the file -- at least, under POSIX systems. Under systems that do not implement access(), this sub-pragma does nothing.
-
Writing a simple time tracker in Rust
Today was another Red Hat Day of Learning. Half a year ago I started learning Rust, but have not really done much with it since then. I did try to port simple-term, but that was quickly thwarted by the unmaintained and broken vte Rust binding for GTK3 – that issue is still way over my head, I didn’t make much progress after two hours of monkey patching.
I have used gtimelog to track my work for my entire professional life (since 2004). I recently recommended it to my wife, but Because Reasons™ it does not run on her SLES work machine. She has used some simple CLI time tracking app, but isn’t satisfied with that. Thus here was the idea and motivation – let’s write a gtimelog-like CLI time tracker in Rust!
-
This Week in GNOME #47: Counting Items
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from June 03 to June 10.
Portable Computing Language (pocl) v3.0 released
Minimal OpenCL 3.0 feature set _should_ be now supported Official conformance stamp still to apply for. Support for Clang/LLVM 14 LLVM 13 remains to be officially supported, but versions down to 6.0 might still work. Improved tracing and visualization Support for generating specialized work-group functions and include them in the PoCL kernel program binaries Fixed printf for SPIR-V A lot of other fixes and improvements
Wait! What happened to RSS?!
While I was busy aging like soft cheese, someone killed-off RSS. It used to be everywhere. Now it’s gone; hidden or dead. How do you kids stay up to date with websites you like? I keep pushing a RSS feed but do you know what it does? How are websites supposed to advertise update-subscriptions? Really Simple Syndication was invented in the Cretaceous period, roughly 100 million years ago. It enabled websites’ fans to get updates, quickly and easily. It got used for everything else —and is still a fundamental part of podcasting— but it was a very serious part of keeping independent websites in touch with their user-bases. [...] It’s super easy to blame “The Rise of Platforms”, but hard to ignore that the big desktop and mobile operating systems have done nothing to help. Browser vendors washed their hands of RSS. What’s especially galling is these companies run personalised news aggregation services, but none lets you add your own feeds. I’d think that each of them has a vested interest in reining back control of web consumption. Maybe the EU can mandate RSS support. I don’t have a high note to end on here. I stopped paying attention and the world changed on me, and I can’t figure out why. I just feel old.
