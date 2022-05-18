today's howtos
Louis-Philippe Véronneau: Updating a rooted Pixel 3a
A short while after getting a Pixel 3a, I decided to root it, mostly to have more control over the charging procedure. In order to preserve battery life, I like my phone to stop charging at around 75% of full battery capacity and to shut down automatically at around 12%. Some Android ROMs have extra settings to manage this, but LineageOS unfortunately does not.
Android already comes with a fairly complex mechanism to handle the charge cycle, but it is mostly controlled by the kernel and cannot be easily configured by end-users. acc is a higher-level "systemless" interface for the Android kernel battery management, but one needs root to do anything interesting with it. Once rooted, you can use the AccA app instead of playing on the command line to fine tune your battery settings.
How To Set Up ModSecurity with Apache on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to set up ModSecurity with Apache on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, ModSecurity also known as Modsec is a robust Open-source firewall application for Apache web servers. It functions through rule sets, which allow you to customize and configure your server security.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the ModSecurity with Apache on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
Docker Hub: A Guide to the Docker Registry
Docker Hub is a cloud-based repository for Docker images. It’s like a library where you can get the information you need to run your code, but it’s more than that: it’s also a place where you can share your code with other people. Also, it makes it easy to store, manage, and deploy Docker containers.
It is a free service provided by Docker, Inc. that allows you to build, store, and ship applications in containers. It’s also a part of the Docker ecosystem—a suite of tools that help developers build and run apps faster.
Using VS Code and Podman to Develop SYCL Applications With DPC++'s CUDA Backend [Ed: Shilling proprietary software of Microsoft with Red Hat's (IBM) Podman]
Programming Leftovers
This Week in GNOME #47: Counting Items
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from June 03 to June 10.
Portable Computing Language (pocl) v3.0 released
Minimal OpenCL 3.0 feature set _should_ be now supported Official conformance stamp still to apply for. Support for Clang/LLVM 14 LLVM 13 remains to be officially supported, but versions down to 6.0 might still work. Improved tracing and visualization Support for generating specialized work-group functions and include them in the PoCL kernel program binaries Fixed printf for SPIR-V A lot of other fixes and improvements
Wait! What happened to RSS?!
While I was busy aging like soft cheese, someone killed-off RSS. It used to be everywhere. Now it’s gone; hidden or dead. How do you kids stay up to date with websites you like? I keep pushing a RSS feed but do you know what it does? How are websites supposed to advertise update-subscriptions? Really Simple Syndication was invented in the Cretaceous period, roughly 100 million years ago. It enabled websites’ fans to get updates, quickly and easily. It got used for everything else —and is still a fundamental part of podcasting— but it was a very serious part of keeping independent websites in touch with their user-bases. [...] It’s super easy to blame “The Rise of Platforms”, but hard to ignore that the big desktop and mobile operating systems have done nothing to help. Browser vendors washed their hands of RSS. What’s especially galling is these companies run personalised news aggregation services, but none lets you add your own feeds. I’d think that each of them has a vested interest in reining back control of web consumption. Maybe the EU can mandate RSS support. I don’t have a high note to end on here. I stopped paying attention and the world changed on me, and I can’t figure out why. I just feel old.
