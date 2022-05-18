today's leftovers
-
T-Relay-8 – An ESP32 board with 8 relays
LilyGo T-Relay-8 is an ESP32 WiFi & BLE board equipped with eight 5V relays supporting up to 250V AC or 28V DC, as well as 16-pin GPIO header for expansion. The board offers a more compact solution than the usual two-board setups with an ESP32 board and a separate 8-relay “Arduino” module, and also integrates optocouplers for improved safety.
-
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 can seamlessly be provisioned as a guest machine on a hypervisor such as KVM, and VMware, on a physical server, on the cloud, or run as a container built from Red Hat Universal Base Images (UBIs). Like its predecessor, RHEL 9 is available as part of the Red Hat Developer program subscription. This is a zero-cost offering of the Red Hat Developer program that is tailored for individual developers. It includes access to Red Hat Enterprise Linux and many of its products.
This announcement was made on 18th May 2022. The latest release is crafted to meet the needs of a hybrid cloud environment and can be readily deployed from the edge to the cloud.
-
Fedora Community Blog: Friday’s Fedora Facts: 2022-23
Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)!
I have weekly office hours on Wednesdays in the morning and afternoon (US/Eastern time) in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else. See the upcoming meetings for more information.
-
Kubic Project Wound Down
As previously discussed on the Kubic Project mailing lists, the Kubic Project is now officially wound down.
Kubic is no longer available for download, and will no longer be maintained.
openSUSE MicroOS, once an offshoot of the Kubic Project, will now take more of a prominent role for those of us contributing who previously needed to split our attention between them.
Users wishing to run kubernetes workloads atop of an openSUSE base are recommended to install openSUSE MicroOS and then install k3s.
-
Linux Plumbers Conference: Microconferences at Linux Plumbers Conference: Kernel Memory Management
This microconference supplements the LSF/MM event by providing an opportunity to discuss current topics with a different audience, in a different location, and at a different time of year.
-
3 Years using Linux as My Desktop - Invidious
If I had a time machine I'd go back and tell myself these things when I started. It would have saved me so much time and heartache.
-
Programming Leftovers
This Week in GNOME #47: Counting Items
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from June 03 to June 10.
Portable Computing Language (pocl) v3.0 released
Minimal OpenCL 3.0 feature set _should_ be now supported Official conformance stamp still to apply for. Support for Clang/LLVM 14 LLVM 13 remains to be officially supported, but versions down to 6.0 might still work. Improved tracing and visualization Support for generating specialized work-group functions and include them in the PoCL kernel program binaries Fixed printf for SPIR-V A lot of other fixes and improvements
Wait! What happened to RSS?!
While I was busy aging like soft cheese, someone killed-off RSS. It used to be everywhere. Now it’s gone; hidden or dead. How do you kids stay up to date with websites you like? I keep pushing a RSS feed but do you know what it does? How are websites supposed to advertise update-subscriptions? Really Simple Syndication was invented in the Cretaceous period, roughly 100 million years ago. It enabled websites’ fans to get updates, quickly and easily. It got used for everything else —and is still a fundamental part of podcasting— but it was a very serious part of keeping independent websites in touch with their user-bases. [...] It’s super easy to blame “The Rise of Platforms”, but hard to ignore that the big desktop and mobile operating systems have done nothing to help. Browser vendors washed their hands of RSS. What’s especially galling is these companies run personalised news aggregation services, but none lets you add your own feeds. I’d think that each of them has a vested interest in reining back control of web consumption. Maybe the EU can mandate RSS support. I don’t have a high note to end on here. I stopped paying attention and the world changed on me, and I can’t figure out why. I just feel old.
