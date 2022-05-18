today's leftovers
-
LilyGo T-Relay-8 is an ESP32 WiFi & BLE board equipped with eight 5V relays supporting up to 250V AC or 28V DC, as well as 16-pin GPIO header for expansion. The board offers a more compact solution than the usual two-board setups with an ESP32 board and a separate 8-relay “Arduino” module, and also integrates optocouplers for improved safety.
-
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 can seamlessly be provisioned as a guest machine on a hypervisor such as KVM, and VMware, on a physical server, on the cloud, or run as a container built from Red Hat Universal Base Images (UBIs). Like its predecessor, RHEL 9 is available as part of the Red Hat Developer program subscription. This is a zero-cost offering of the Red Hat Developer program that is tailored for individual developers. It includes access to Red Hat Enterprise Linux and many of its products.
This announcement was made on 18th May 2022. The latest release is crafted to meet the needs of a hybrid cloud environment and can be readily deployed from the edge to the cloud.
-
Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)!
I have weekly office hours on Wednesdays in the morning and afternoon (US/Eastern time) in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else. See the upcoming meetings for more information.
-
As previously discussed on the Kubic Project mailing lists, the Kubic Project is now officially wound down.
Kubic is no longer available for download, and will no longer be maintained.
openSUSE MicroOS, once an offshoot of the Kubic Project, will now take more of a prominent role for those of us contributing who previously needed to split our attention between them.
Users wishing to run kubernetes workloads atop of an openSUSE base are recommended to install openSUSE MicroOS and then install k3s.
-
This microconference supplements the LSF/MM event by providing an opportunity to discuss current topics with a different audience, in a different location, and at a different time of year.
-
If I had a time machine I'd go back and tell myself these things when I started. It would have saved me so much time and heartache.
today's howtos
-
A short while after getting a Pixel 3a, I decided to root it, mostly to have more control over the charging procedure. In order to preserve battery life, I like my phone to stop charging at around 75% of full battery capacity and to shut down automatically at around 12%. Some Android ROMs have extra settings to manage this, but LineageOS unfortunately does not.
Android already comes with a fairly complex mechanism to handle the charge cycle, but it is mostly controlled by the kernel and cannot be easily configured by end-users. acc is a higher-level "systemless" interface for the Android kernel battery management, but one needs root to do anything interesting with it. Once rooted, you can use the AccA app instead of playing on the command line to fine tune your battery settings.
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to set up ModSecurity with Apache on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, ModSecurity also known as Modsec is a robust Open-source firewall application for Apache web servers. It functions through rule sets, which allow you to customize and configure your server security.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the ModSecurity with Apache on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
Docker Hub is a cloud-based repository for Docker images. It’s like a library where you can get the information you need to run your code, but it’s more than that: it’s also a place where you can share your code with other people. Also, it makes it easy to store, manage, and deploy Docker containers.
It is a free service provided by Docker, Inc. that allows you to build, store, and ship applications in containers. It’s also a part of the Docker ecosystem—a suite of tools that help developers build and run apps faster.
Programming Leftovers
-
You can use PowerCLI to get the uptime of all your ESXi hosts quickly and easily. This is done by retrieving the boot time data hidden away in the information retrieved by the get-vmhost cmdlet.
-
I have designated this the "revision-5" build. It is the same package versions used for Easy Dunfell 4.0 x86_64 -- for x86_64, it has reached "revision-9" build in OE.
In total, 900 packages have been cross-compiled. Some failures:
Package 'libdv' failed. this is a dependency of 'mjpegtools', which is a dependency of 'lives' video editor. As Lives is broken any way, when tried on the x86_64 platform, I'm not bothered, took out all three packages.
Package 'bogofilter' filter failed. This is an optional dependency of 'claws-mail'. I didn't attempt to fix it, just took it out.
-
New release includes a complete set of Machine Learning tools, new key Open-Source modules, ready-to-use applications, and code samples and allows for completely free evaluation, development, and release of products with the included commercial license.
-
This year, I was the author of a few of our web challenges. One of those that gave both us (as administrators) and the players a few difficulties was “TODO List”.
Upon visiting the application, we see an app with a few options, including registering, login, and support. Upon registering, we are presented with an opportunity to add TODOs and mark them as finished:
-
Honestly speaking I never bothered about any of the Perl releases before. But Perl v5.36 is very special and close to me.
-
The filetest pragma modifies the behavior of the file test operators (a.k.a. the -X operators.) It has been in core since Perl 5.6.0.
As of Perl 5.36.0 it still has only one sub-pragma, 'access', which applies to the -r, -w, -x, -R, -W, and -X tests. Normally, these tests only consider the mode bits returned by stat(), as discussed in my previous blog post, The File Access Operators: To Use, or Not to Use. But within the scope of use filetest 'access';, these tests consider not only the mode bits, but any ACLs (Access Control Lists) that may be applied to the file -- at least, under POSIX systems. Under systems that do not implement access(), this sub-pragma does nothing.
-
Today was another Red Hat Day of Learning. Half a year ago I started learning Rust, but have not really done much with it since then. I did try to port simple-term, but that was quickly thwarted by the unmaintained and broken vte Rust binding for GTK3 – that issue is still way over my head, I didn’t make much progress after two hours of monkey patching.
I have used gtimelog to track my work for my entire professional life (since 2004). I recently recommended it to my wife, but Because Reasons™ it does not run on her SLES work machine. She has used some simple CLI time tracking app, but isn’t satisfied with that. Thus here was the idea and motivation – let’s write a gtimelog-like CLI time tracker in Rust!
This Week in GNOME #47: Counting Items
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from June 03 to June 10.
