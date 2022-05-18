List of Best Linux distributions to help users with various problems such as managing disk partitions, cloning and data recovery, repairing Windows or Grub for Linux bootloader, data recovery, hacking; for anonymous and secure use of the Internet, NAS, and more… All the Linux distros are not meant to replace our desktop systems to perform day-to-day tasks. There are some built by the developers for certain special tasks. In this article, we will find out what are these?

today's leftovers T-Relay-8 – An ESP32 board with 8 relays LilyGo T-Relay-8 is an ESP32 WiFi & BLE board equipped with eight 5V relays supporting up to 250V AC or 28V DC, as well as 16-pin GPIO header for expansion. The board offers a more compact solution than the usual two-board setups with an ESP32 board and a separate 8-relay “Arduino” module, and also integrates optocouplers for improved safety.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 can seamlessly be provisioned as a guest machine on a hypervisor such as KVM, and VMware, on a physical server, on the cloud, or run as a container built from Red Hat Universal Base Images (UBIs). Like its predecessor, RHEL 9 is available as part of the Red Hat Developer program subscription. This is a zero-cost offering of the Red Hat Developer program that is tailored for individual developers. It includes access to Red Hat Enterprise Linux and many of its products. This announcement was made on 18th May 2022. The latest release is crafted to meet the needs of a hybrid cloud environment and can be readily deployed from the edge to the cloud.

Fedora Community Blog: Friday’s Fedora Facts: 2022-23 Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)! I have weekly office hours on Wednesdays in the morning and afternoon (US/Eastern time) in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else. See the upcoming meetings for more information.

Kubic Project Wound Down As previously discussed on the Kubic Project mailing lists, the Kubic Project is now officially wound down. Kubic is no longer available for download, and will no longer be maintained. openSUSE MicroOS, once an offshoot of the Kubic Project, will now take more of a prominent role for those of us contributing who previously needed to split our attention between them. Users wishing to run kubernetes workloads atop of an openSUSE base are recommended to install openSUSE MicroOS and then install k3s.

Linux Plumbers Conference: Microconferences at Linux Plumbers Conference: Kernel Memory Management This microconference supplements the LSF/MM event by providing an opportunity to discuss current topics with a different audience, in a different location, and at a different time of year.

3 Years using Linux as My Desktop - Invidious If I had a time machine I'd go back and tell myself these things when I started. It would have saved me so much time and heartache.