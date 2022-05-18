today's howtos
Self-host your Surveys with LimeSurvey and Raspberry PI
How many times did you need to ask your friends for an opinion or a vote? Some Google modules can help this but when you want to privately host your surveys the best answer is LimeSurvey on Raspberry PI
In this tutorial, I’m going to show you how to install LimeSurvey on Raspberry PI computer boards (excluding Raspberry PI Pico, as it is a microcontroller).
How To Install MonoDevelop on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MonoDevelop on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know,
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the MonoDevelop on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
How to Open and Save .ai Files in Inkscape - ByteXD
Adobe Illustrator is the mainstream software for illustrations, logo design, and many other sub-fields of graphic design, so dealing with its files (.ai) is a crucial part of your graphic design career.
Some clients require submitting back the design in (.ai) format, so you have to find your workaround if you are an Inkscape user.
This article will walk you through the process of opening and saving Adobe Illustrator files (.ai), and some potential drawbacks that might cause unwanted translation problem.
How to Upgrade Ubuntu 20.04 LTS to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish – LinuxWizardry
The Ubuntu 22.04, codenamed “Jammy Jellyfish”, is the latest LTS release of the Ubuntu operating system. It was officially released on April 21, 2022. It ships with kernel v5.15 and other major upgrades, such as PHP 8.1, Ruby 3.0, OpenSSL 3.0, Golang 1.18, and GNOME 42. With GNOME 42, it has improved usability, battery life, and system performance. GNOME 42 also adds new power profile options and significant optimizations that can double the desktop frame rate on Intel and Raspberry Pi graphics drivers. Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is the first LTS release that supports all the recent Raspberry Pi devices, from the new Raspberry Pi Zero 2W to the Raspberry Pi 4.
This tutorial will demonstrate how to upgrade from Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish).
How to install Jellyfin Media Server on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - Linux Shout
Learn how to install and set up a Jellyfin media server on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish to share your music with friends or play them using a local network or the internet.
When it comes to creating your own Medis server, the first name would be Kodi or Plex, however, these are not only out there. Jellyfin is another popular open-source project that lets us create quickly a modern media server with an interactive web user interface to manage videos, images, and music from any device.
We can browser media content using Jellyfin on various devices such as computers, apps on your Roku, Android, iOS (including AirPlay), Android TV, or Fire TV device, or via your Chromecast or existing Kodi. Whereas when it comes to installing the Jellyfin server platform it doesn’t limit to Linux only, we can set it up on machines running Microsoft Windows, macOS, or in a Docker container.
8 Things to Do Right After You Install Fedora Linux
So you've done your reading and your research and you've finally decided to take the leap and install Fedora Linux. Like most users, you were probably pleasantly surprised at how easy it was to install the world's best-known “bleeding-edge” Linux distribution.
We know Fedora runs great and provides plenty of power out of the box. But who wants an out-of-the-box experience? Isn't that why you left Windows? Let us show you how to make your system truly your own. Here are eight things you should do right after you install Fedora.
