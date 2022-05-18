Language Selection

  • Self-host your Surveys with LimeSurvey and Raspberry PI

    How many times did you need to ask your friends for an opinion or a vote? Some Google modules can help this but when you want to privately host your surveys the best answer is LimeSurvey on Raspberry PI

    In this tutorial, I’m going to show you how to install LimeSurvey on Raspberry PI computer boards (excluding Raspberry PI Pico, as it is a microcontroller).

  • How To Install MonoDevelop on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS [Ed: People still use Mono to develop? Even the Mono people have quit, they left Microsoft.]

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MonoDevelop on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know,

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the MonoDevelop on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

  • How to Open and Save .ai Files in Inkscape - ByteXD

    Adobe Illustrator is the mainstream software for illustrations, logo design, and many other sub-fields of graphic design, so dealing with its files (.ai) is a crucial part of your graphic design career.

    Some clients require submitting back the design in (.ai) format, so you have to find your workaround if you are an Inkscape user.

    This article will walk you through the process of opening and saving Adobe Illustrator files (.ai), and some potential drawbacks that might cause unwanted translation problem.

  • How to Upgrade Ubuntu 20.04 LTS to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish – LinuxWizardry

    The Ubuntu 22.04, codenamed “Jammy Jellyfish”, is the latest LTS release of the Ubuntu operating system. It was officially released on April 21, 2022. It ships with kernel v5.15 and other major upgrades, such as PHP 8.1, Ruby 3.0, OpenSSL 3.0, Golang 1.18, and GNOME 42. With GNOME 42, it has improved usability, battery life, and system performance. GNOME 42 also adds new power profile options and significant optimizations that can double the desktop frame rate on Intel and Raspberry Pi graphics drivers. Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is the first LTS release that supports all the recent Raspberry Pi devices, from the new Raspberry Pi Zero 2W to the Raspberry Pi 4.

    This tutorial will demonstrate how to upgrade from Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish).

  • How to install Jellyfin Media Server on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - Linux Shout

    Learn how to install and set up a Jellyfin media server on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish to share your music with friends or play them using a local network or the internet.

    When it comes to creating your own Medis server, the first name would be Kodi or Plex, however, these are not only out there. Jellyfin is another popular open-source project that lets us create quickly a modern media server with an interactive web user interface to manage videos, images, and music from any device.

    We can browser media content using Jellyfin on various devices such as computers, apps on your Roku, Android, iOS (including AirPlay), Android TV, or Fire TV device, or via your Chromecast or existing Kodi. Whereas when it comes to installing the Jellyfin server platform it doesn’t limit to Linux only, we can set it up on machines running Microsoft Windows, macOS, or in a Docker container.

  • 8 Things to Do Right After You Install Fedora Linux

    So you've done your reading and your research and you've finally decided to take the leap and install Fedora Linux. Like most users, you were probably pleasantly surprised at how easy it was to install the world's best-known “bleeding-edge” Linux distribution.

    We know Fedora runs great and provides plenty of power out of the box. But who wants an out-of-the-box experience? Isn't that why you left Windows? Let us show you how to make your system truly your own. Here are eight things you should do right after you install Fedora.

9 Best Linux distro systems for special tasks

List of Best Linux distributions to help users with various problems such as managing disk partitions, cloning and data recovery, repairing Windows or Grub for Linux bootloader, data recovery, hacking; for anonymous and secure use of the Internet, NAS, and more… All the Linux distros are not meant to replace our desktop systems to perform day-to-day tasks. There are some built by the developers for certain special tasks. In this article, we will find out what are these? Read more

  • T-Relay-8 – An ESP32 board with 8 relays

    LilyGo T-Relay-8 is an ESP32 WiFi & BLE board equipped with eight 5V relays supporting up to 250V AC or 28V DC, as well as 16-pin GPIO header for expansion. The board offers a more compact solution than the usual two-board setups with an ESP32 board and a separate 8-relay “Arduino” module, and also integrates optocouplers for improved safety.

  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9

    Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 can seamlessly be provisioned as a guest machine on a hypervisor such as KVM, and VMware, on a physical server, on the cloud, or run as a container built from Red Hat Universal Base Images (UBIs). Like its predecessor, RHEL 9 is available as part of the Red Hat Developer program subscription. This is a zero-cost offering of the Red Hat Developer program that is tailored for individual developers. It includes access to Red Hat Enterprise Linux and many of its products. This announcement was made on 18th May 2022. The latest release is crafted to meet the needs of a hybrid cloud environment and can be readily deployed from the edge to the cloud.

  • Fedora Community Blog: Friday’s Fedora Facts: 2022-23

    Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)! I have weekly office hours on Wednesdays in the morning and afternoon (US/Eastern time) in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else. See the upcoming meetings for more information.

  • Kubic Project Wound Down

    As previously discussed on the Kubic Project mailing lists, the Kubic Project is now officially wound down. Kubic is no longer available for download, and will no longer be maintained. openSUSE MicroOS, once an offshoot of the Kubic Project, will now take more of a prominent role for those of us contributing who previously needed to split our attention between them. Users wishing to run kubernetes workloads atop of an openSUSE base are recommended to install openSUSE MicroOS and then install k3s.

  • Linux Plumbers Conference: Microconferences at Linux Plumbers Conference: Kernel Memory Management

    This microconference supplements the LSF/MM event by providing an opportunity to discuss current topics with a different audience, in a different location, and at a different time of year.

  • 3 Years using Linux as My Desktop - Invidious

    If I had a time machine I'd go back and tell myself these things when I started. It would have saved me so much time and heartache.

  • Louis-Philippe Véronneau: Updating a rooted Pixel 3a

    A short while after getting a Pixel 3a, I decided to root it, mostly to have more control over the charging procedure. In order to preserve battery life, I like my phone to stop charging at around 75% of full battery capacity and to shut down automatically at around 12%. Some Android ROMs have extra settings to manage this, but LineageOS unfortunately does not. Android already comes with a fairly complex mechanism to handle the charge cycle, but it is mostly controlled by the kernel and cannot be easily configured by end-users. acc is a higher-level "systemless" interface for the Android kernel battery management, but one needs root to do anything interesting with it. Once rooted, you can use the AccA app instead of playing on the command line to fine tune your battery settings.

  • How To Set Up ModSecurity with Apache on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to set up ModSecurity with Apache on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, ModSecurity also known as Modsec is a robust Open-source firewall application for Apache web servers. It functions through rule sets, which allow you to customize and configure your server security. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the ModSecurity with Apache on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • Docker Hub: A Guide to the Docker Registry

    Docker Hub is a cloud-based repository for Docker images. It’s like a library where you can get the information you need to run your code, but it’s more than that: it’s also a place where you can share your code with other people. Also, it makes it easy to store, manage, and deploy Docker containers. It is a free service provided by Docker, Inc. that allows you to build, store, and ship applications in containers. It’s also a part of the Docker ecosystem—a suite of tools that help developers build and run apps faster.

  • Using VS Code and Podman to Develop SYCL Applications With DPC++'s CUDA Backend [Ed: Shilling proprietary software of Microsoft with Red Hat's (IBM) Podman]

