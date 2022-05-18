Deskreen is a very useful software that allows you to mirror your desktop to your TV, phone,computer or any other device, for example you can share your desktop via wifi without having to use an hdmi or any other cable. You can also stream multiple sources at the same time which means you can use the same device to share the desktop into multiple screen/devices. In this tutorial you will learn how to mirror/share your desktop/screen on Linux to any device you want. Follow the steps below to learn how to do this.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MySQL on AlmaLinux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, MySQL is a freely available open-source Relational Database Management System (RDBMS) that uses Structured Query Language (SQL). It is one of the most widely used database software for several well-known applications. MySQL is used for data warehousing, e-commerce, and logging applications, but its more commonly used feature is web database storage and management. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the MySQL database on AlmaLinux 9. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.

I can't believe I'm just discovering SSHFS this is such a great way to access a remote drive on my web server and all it needs is SSH, which I was already using anyway

VirtualBox is a free and open-source hypervisor for x86 and x86-64 virtualization, which the Oracle Corporation develops. The software targets users wishing to create virtual environments for servers and desktops that allow users and administrations to run multiple guest operating systems on a single computer for either testing methods or production use. VirtualBox may be installed on Windows, macOS, Linux, Solaris, and OpenSolaris. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install VirtualBox on Rocky Linux 8 using the RPM Fusion repository to install the latest version of VirtualBox using the command line terminal.

Apple's M1 chip has been found to contain a hardware vulnerability that can be abused to disable one of its defense mechanisms against memory corruption exploits, giving such attacks a greater chance of success. MIT CSAIL computer scientists on Friday said they have identified a way to bypass the M1 chip's pointer authentication, a security mechanism that tries to prevent an attacker from modifying memory references without being detected.

A California District Court judge has dismissed a proposed class action complaint against Apple for allegedly selling iPhones and iPads containing Arm-based chips with known flaws. The lawsuit was initially filed on January 8, 2018, six days after The Register revealed the Intel CPU architecture vulnerabilities that would later come to be known as Meltdown and Spectre and would affect Arm and AMD chips, among others, to varying degrees.

Meanwhile Microsoft still hasn't patched the fatal flaw While enterprises are still waiting for Microsoft to issue a fix for the critical "Follina" vulnerability in Windows, yet more malware operators are moving in to exploit it. Microsoft late last month acknowledged the remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability – tracked as CVE-2022-30190 – but has yet to deliver a patch for it. The company has outlined workarounds that can be used until a fix becomes available.

Miscreants are reportedly exploiting the recently disclosed critical Windows Follina zero-day flaw to infect PCs with Qbot, thus aggressively expanding their reach. The bot's operators are also working with the Black Basta gang to spread ransomware in yet another partnership in the underground world of cyber-crime, it is claimed. This combination of Follina exploitation and its use to extort organizations makes the malware an even larger threat for enterprises. Qbot started off as a software nasty that raided people's online bank accounts, and evolved to snoop on user keystrokes and steal sensitive information from machines. It can also deliver other malware payloads, such as backdoors and ransomware, onto infected Windows systems, and forms a remote-controllable botnet.

The warning signs are hard to miss. The SolarWinds attack, which planted malicious code in software used by private and public sector organizations around the world, demonstrated the problems that can ensue when the supply chain is breached. More recently, the Apache Log4j vulnerability reported late last year exposed exploitable holes in the Java logging library, and a significant number of applications and servers still lack security patches.

today's howtos Self-host your Surveys with LimeSurvey and Raspberry PI How many times did you need to ask your friends for an opinion or a vote? Some Google modules can help this but when you want to privately host your surveys the best answer is LimeSurvey on Raspberry PI In this tutorial, I’m going to show you how to install LimeSurvey on Raspberry PI computer boards (excluding Raspberry PI Pico, as it is a microcontroller).

How To Install MonoDevelop on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS [Ed: People still use Mono to develop? Even the Mono people have quit, they left Microsoft.] In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MonoDevelop on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the MonoDevelop on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

How to Open and Save .ai Files in Inkscape - ByteXD Adobe Illustrator is the mainstream software for illustrations, logo design, and many other sub-fields of graphic design, so dealing with its files (.ai) is a crucial part of your graphic design career. Some clients require submitting back the design in (.ai) format, so you have to find your workaround if you are an Inkscape user. This article will walk you through the process of opening and saving Adobe Illustrator files (.ai), and some potential drawbacks that might cause unwanted translation problem.

How to Upgrade Ubuntu 20.04 LTS to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish – LinuxWizardry The Ubuntu 22.04, codenamed “Jammy Jellyfish”, is the latest LTS release of the Ubuntu operating system. It was officially released on April 21, 2022. It ships with kernel v5.15 and other major upgrades, such as PHP 8.1, Ruby 3.0, OpenSSL 3.0, Golang 1.18, and GNOME 42. With GNOME 42, it has improved usability, battery life, and system performance. GNOME 42 also adds new power profile options and significant optimizations that can double the desktop frame rate on Intel and Raspberry Pi graphics drivers. Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is the first LTS release that supports all the recent Raspberry Pi devices, from the new Raspberry Pi Zero 2W to the Raspberry Pi 4. This tutorial will demonstrate how to upgrade from Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish).

How to install Jellyfin Media Server on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - Linux Shout Learn how to install and set up a Jellyfin media server on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish to share your music with friends or play them using a local network or the internet. When it comes to creating your own Medis server, the first name would be Kodi or Plex, however, these are not only out there. Jellyfin is another popular open-source project that lets us create quickly a modern media server with an interactive web user interface to manage videos, images, and music from any device. We can browser media content using Jellyfin on various devices such as computers, apps on your Roku, Android, iOS (including AirPlay), Android TV, or Fire TV device, or via your Chromecast or existing Kodi. Whereas when it comes to installing the Jellyfin server platform it doesn’t limit to Linux only, we can set it up on machines running Microsoft Windows, macOS, or in a Docker container.

8 Things to Do Right After You Install Fedora Linux So you've done your reading and your research and you've finally decided to take the leap and install Fedora Linux. Like most users, you were probably pleasantly surprised at how easy it was to install the world's best-known “bleeding-edge” Linux distribution. We know Fedora runs great and provides plenty of power out of the box. But who wants an out-of-the-box experience? Isn't that why you left Windows? Let us show you how to make your system truly your own. Here are eight things you should do right after you install Fedora.