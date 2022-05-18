Apple's M1 chip has been found to contain a hardware vulnerability that can be abused to disable one of its defense mechanisms against memory corruption exploits, giving such attacks a greater chance of success. MIT CSAIL computer scientists on Friday said they have identified a way to bypass the M1 chip's pointer authentication, a security mechanism that tries to prevent an attacker from modifying memory references without being detected.

A California District Court judge has dismissed a proposed class action complaint against Apple for allegedly selling iPhones and iPads containing Arm-based chips with known flaws. The lawsuit was initially filed on January 8, 2018, six days after The Register revealed the Intel CPU architecture vulnerabilities that would later come to be known as Meltdown and Spectre and would affect Arm and AMD chips, among others, to varying degrees.

Meanwhile Microsoft still hasn't patched the fatal flaw While enterprises are still waiting for Microsoft to issue a fix for the critical "Follina" vulnerability in Windows, yet more malware operators are moving in to exploit it. Microsoft late last month acknowledged the remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability – tracked as CVE-2022-30190 – but has yet to deliver a patch for it. The company has outlined workarounds that can be used until a fix becomes available.

Miscreants are reportedly exploiting the recently disclosed critical Windows Follina zero-day flaw to infect PCs with Qbot, thus aggressively expanding their reach. The bot's operators are also working with the Black Basta gang to spread ransomware in yet another partnership in the underground world of cyber-crime, it is claimed. This combination of Follina exploitation and its use to extort organizations makes the malware an even larger threat for enterprises. Qbot started off as a software nasty that raided people's online bank accounts, and evolved to snoop on user keystrokes and steal sensitive information from machines. It can also deliver other malware payloads, such as backdoors and ransomware, onto infected Windows systems, and forms a remote-controllable botnet.

The warning signs are hard to miss. The SolarWinds attack, which planted malicious code in software used by private and public sector organizations around the world, demonstrated the problems that can ensue when the supply chain is breached. More recently, the Apache Log4j vulnerability reported late last year exposed exploitable holes in the Java logging library, and a significant number of applications and servers still lack security patches.

IBM chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna says it offloaded Watson Health this year because it doesn't have the requisite vertical expertise in the healthcare sector. Talking at stock market analyst Bernstein's 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference, the big boss was asked to outline the context for selling the healthcare data and analytics assets of the business to private equity provider Francisco Partners for $1 billion in January.

After freezing operations in Russia earlier this year, IBM has told employees it is ending all work in the country and has begun laying off staff. A letter obtained by Reuters sent by IBM CEO Arvind Krishna to staff cites sanctions as one of the prime reasons for the decision to exit Russia.

today's howtos How to Install VirtualBox on Rocky Linux 8 VirtualBox is a free and open-source hypervisor for x86 and x86-64 virtualization, which the Oracle Corporation develops. The software targets users wishing to create virtual environments for servers and desktops that allow users and administrations to run multiple guest operating systems on a single computer for either testing methods or production use. VirtualBox may be installed on Windows, macOS, Linux, Solaris, and OpenSolaris. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install VirtualBox on Rocky Linux 8 using the RPM Fusion repository to install the latest version of VirtualBox using the command line terminal.

SSHFS: Easiest Way Mount Drives Through SSH - Invidious I can't believe I'm just discovering SSHFS this is such a great way to access a remote drive on my web server and all it needs is SSH, which I was already using anyway

How To Install MySQL on AlmaLinux 9 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MySQL on AlmaLinux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, MySQL is a freely available open-source Relational Database Management System (RDBMS) that uses Structured Query Language (SQL). It is one of the most widely used database software for several well-known applications. MySQL is used for data warehousing, e-commerce, and logging applications, but its more commonly used feature is web database storage and management. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the MySQL database on AlmaLinux 9. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.

How to Mirror your Screen on Linux to any Device Deskreen is a very useful software that allows you to mirror your desktop to your TV, phone,computer or any other device, for example you can share your desktop via wifi without having to use an hdmi or any other cable. You can also stream multiple sources at the same time which means you can use the same device to share the desktop into multiple screen/devices. In this tutorial you will learn how to mirror/share your desktop/screen on Linux to any device you want. Follow the steps below to learn how to do this.