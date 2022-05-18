today's howtos
How to Configure Static IP Address on Fedora Linux
Hi techies, as we know Fedora is one of popular open source Linux based operating system. Fedora Linux can be used as workstation, Server, and CoreOS.
In this guide, we learn how to manually configure static ip address on Fedora Linux (Fedora 36 Workstation). A static IP address is an IP address that stays the same over time and remain persistent across the reboot. There are two different ways to configure static IP.
Write HTML Right
I hope I've persuaded you to write good HTML from now on. Failing that, I hope I've at least expressed myself well enough to get you thinking about it. You can view the source of this document to see how these principles play out (or don't!) in practice.
Text consoles and framebuffer consoles in Linux
For a long time, the Linux kernel text console on x86 hardware used VGA text mode (also). The important thing about VGA text mode is that what the kernel wrote into display memory in order to show things was not pixels but characters (okay, 8-bit codepoints). The actual text buffer used two bytes in order to add colour and attributes, but that's only a small change. The important thing is that manipulating an 80x25 buffer of 16-bit objects is quite fast. Completely repainting the entire screen requires writing only 4,000 bytes.
Best practices for inclusive CLIs
This began as a reply to another article by Lucas F. Costa; it lists practices to improve user-experience (UX) of command-line interfaces (CLIs). It comes from a good place, and has some good advice: I particularly like its advice on input-validation and understandable errors. Unfortunately, a number of its suggestions are problematic, particularly from an accessibility perspective.
Matrix Synapse: migrating from Cloudron to ansible
Maybe, like me, you tried to selfhost a Matrix Synapse server, miserably failed because it's just not quite that easy and then settled for Cloudron's Synapse app because it just works. Pay a bit more, worry a little less.
Sure, it works but you still introduced a middle man in your pristine homelab setup and the itch never goes away to get rid of it.
Time for round 2.
How to Get Started Using the Docker Engine API
Docker Engine exposes a REST API which you can use to control your containers without the docker CLI. The API exposes equivalent functionality using HTTP network calls. You can script common Docker operations using your favorite programming language or remotely control one of your hosts. The CLI internally relies on the same API to provide its built-in commands.
11 Ways To Create a File in Linux - ByteXD
Learning to create a file in Linux using many ways is a recommendable step toward speeding up the use of the operating system.
[Old] Personal Streaming Audio Server
For a while now, I’ve been looking for a good way to stream music from my home music collection on my phone.
There are quite a few options for music servers that support streaming. However, Android apps that can stream music from one of those servers tend to be unmaintained, clunky or slow (or more than one of those).
It is possible to use something that runs in a web server, but that means no offline caching - which can be quite convenient in spots without connectivity, such as the Underground or other random bits of London with poor cell coverage.
PoC: Cobalt Strike mitm Attack
I made a small Proof-of-Concept: cs-mitm.py is a mitmproxy script that intercepts Cobalt Strike traffic, decrypts it and injects its own commands.
Linux DD Command – 18 Examples with All Options
The Linux dd command is one of the most powerful utilities for Unix and Unix-like operating systems. It can be used in a variety of ways.
In this tutorial, we learn about dd command in Linux with practical examples.
MakuluLinux Shift 2022 Final - Released
We are proud to announce the Final Build of MakuluLinux Shift 2022. Its been a long journey and putting together such a complex/unique distro has been very challenging. MakuluLinux Shift is a transformable Linux operating system that can transform between 16 desktops with a single click, and it takes just seconds for the process to complete. It transforms the whole Desktop including Panels, Docks, Menus, Wallpapers, Themes, Icon-sets, Extensions, Cursors Effects, Color schemes and even scripts that handle third party applications and menu entries, It is a truly Unique Distro, nothing like it exists anywhere.
libinput 1.21.0
libinput 1.21.0 is now available for download. This version includes a new configuration option that, similarly to its touchpad counterpart, allows disabling the trackpoint while typing. Compositors can take advantage of it thanks to four new APIs: - libinput_device_config_dwtp_is_available - libinput_device_config_dwtp_set_enabled - libinput_device_config_dwtp_get_enabled - libinput_device_config_dwtp_get_default_enabled Those who use the flat acceleration profile on their touchpad are in luck, it has been improved in this version. In addition to the changes already mentioned, new quirks have been added for multiple StarLabs laptops. Last but not least, several bugs have been fixed, so make sure to update!
