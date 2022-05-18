We are proud to announce the Final Build of MakuluLinux Shift 2022. Its been a long journey and putting together such a complex/unique distro has been very challenging. MakuluLinux Shift is a transformable Linux operating system that can transform between 16 desktops with a single click, and it takes just seconds for the process to complete. It transforms the whole Desktop including Panels, Docks, Menus, Wallpapers, Themes, Icon-sets, Extensions, Cursors Effects, Color schemes and even scripts that handle third party applications and menu entries, It is a truly Unique Distro, nothing like it exists anywhere.

today's leftovers Kali Linux team announces free cyber security training delivered live on Twitch The company behind digital forensics and penetration testing Kali Linux platform has announced that it will be livestreaming a free 25-week course for those looking to build offensive cyber security skills. Offensive Security, which maintains the Debian-based Kali Linux distro, launched its remote learning course, OffSec Academy, during the pandemic when live training became unworkable.

Technique significantly boosts the speeds of programs that run in the Unix shell Researchers have pioneered a technique that can dramatically accelerate certain types of computer programs automatically, while ensuring program results remain accurate. Their system boosts the speeds of programs that run in the Unix shell, a ubiquitous programming environment created 50 years ago that is still widely used today. Their method parallelizes these programs, which means that it splits program components into pieces that can be run simultaneously on multiple computer processors. This enables programs to execute tasks like web indexing, natural language processing, or analyzing data in a fraction of their original runtime.

Can MongoDB Build A Humongous, And Profitable, Database Business? When you want to build a software business in the 21st century successfully, you have to borrow some ideas from the 20th century. There are basically two ways. And document database maker MongoDB has employed both methods and is growing fast because it has maintained the first tactic with key accounts while using the second tactic to build a huge pyramid of customers out on the cloud, some of whom will turn into key accounts. The first strategy, epitomized by the IBM System/360 mainframe, the Oracle database, the Sun Microsystems Sparc server and its Unix and then Java platform, is to go after a core set of advanced IT customers who have some pressing needs and address them like crazy. Eventually, if all goes well and the engineering and manufacturing costs allow it, there is some trickle down to smaller, but still reasonably large, customers who have similar if less complex or highly scaled problems, thus allowing market expansion. The other strategy, best illustrated, is to build a vast base of the pyramid on less sophisticated technology suitable for a large number of customers with modest needs, and then build more and more sophisticated and scalable platforms and build up to having something that is suitable for large enterprises in a decade or two. Microsoft’s Windows Server and Red Hat’s Enterprise Linux – and indeed, the idea of any Linux in the enterprise – fall into this camp.

Zuul, Popular Open Source Project Gating Software, Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Ratpoison window manager on GalliumOS Ratpoison is a wonderful and light weight tiling window manager. It is largely modeled after GNU Screen. Ratpoison is like the mother of all tiling window managers, it was one of the first, and I have been using it very long. Windows in Ratpoison are borderless and open full screen, unless you tile multiple windows next to each other. So you actually use every pixel of the display. Ratpoison is completely keyboard driven. Which makes it extremely fast. Adoption is smooth, because the Ratpoison key bindings mimic the key bindings of GNU Screen. Most people use Tmux now, as a replacement for GNU Screen, but the key bindings of Tmux are compatible with those of GNU Screen.

201: openSUSE Leap 15.4, Tails 5.1, Blender 3.2, PeerTube, Atom Discontinued and more Linux news! - This Week in Linux - TuxDigital On this episode of This Week in Linux: SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP4, openSUSE Leap 15.4, Tails OS 5.1, Blender 3.2, GIMP To Get CMYK Support, Regolith Desktop 2.0, EasyOS 4.0, PeerTube 4.2, Vivaldi Email Client, System76 to Open European Distribution Hub, Atom Text Editor Has Been Discontinued, Humble Bundles and the GOG Summer Sale is Live. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

Sudo Show: Multicloud Revisited