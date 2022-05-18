MakuluLinux Shift 2022 Final - Released
We are proud to announce the Final Build of MakuluLinux Shift 2022. Its been a long journey and putting together such a complex/unique distro has been very challenging. MakuluLinux Shift is a transformable Linux operating system that can transform between 16 desktops with a single click, and it takes just seconds for the process to complete. It transforms the whole Desktop including Panels, Docks, Menus, Wallpapers, Themes, Icon-sets, Extensions, Cursors Effects, Color schemes and even scripts that handle third party applications and menu entries, It is a truly Unique Distro, nothing like it exists anywhere.
libinput 1.21.0
libinput 1.21.0 is now available for download.
This version includes a new configuration option that, similarly to its
touchpad counterpart, allows disabling the trackpoint while typing.
Compositors can take advantage of it thanks to four new APIs:
- libinput_device_config_dwtp_is_available
- libinput_device_config_dwtp_set_enabled
- libinput_device_config_dwtp_get_enabled
- libinput_device_config_dwtp_get_default_enabled
Those who use the flat acceleration profile on their touchpad are in
luck, it has been improved in this version.
In addition to the changes already mentioned, new quirks have been
added for multiple StarLabs laptops.
Last but not least, several bugs have been fixed, so make sure to
update!
today's leftovers
-
The company behind digital forensics and penetration testing Kali Linux platform has announced that it will be livestreaming a free 25-week course for those looking to build offensive cyber security skills.
Offensive Security, which maintains the Debian-based Kali Linux distro, launched its remote learning course, OffSec Academy, during the pandemic when live training became unworkable.
-
The company behind digital forensics and penetration testing Kali Linux platform has announced that it will be livestreaming a free 25-week course for those looking to build offensive cyber security skills.
Offensive Security, which maintains the Debian-based Kali Linux distro, launched its remote learning course, OffSec Academy, during the pandemic when live training became unworkable.
-
Researchers have pioneered a technique that can dramatically accelerate certain types of computer programs automatically, while ensuring program results remain accurate.
Their system boosts the speeds of programs that run in the Unix shell, a ubiquitous programming environment created 50 years ago that is still widely used today. Their method parallelizes these programs, which means that it splits program components into pieces that can be run simultaneously on multiple computer processors.
This enables programs to execute tasks like web indexing, natural language processing, or analyzing data in a fraction of their original runtime.
-
When you want to build a software business in the 21st century successfully, you have to borrow some ideas from the 20th century. There are basically two ways. And document database maker MongoDB has employed both methods and is growing fast because it has maintained the first tactic with key accounts while using the second tactic to build a huge pyramid of customers out on the cloud, some of whom will turn into key accounts.
The first strategy, epitomized by the IBM System/360 mainframe, the Oracle database, the Sun Microsystems Sparc server and its Unix and then Java platform, is to go after a core set of advanced IT customers who have some pressing needs and address them like crazy. Eventually, if all goes well and the engineering and manufacturing costs allow it, there is some trickle down to smaller, but still reasonably large, customers who have similar if less complex or highly scaled problems, thus allowing market expansion.
The other strategy, best illustrated, is to build a vast base of the pyramid on less sophisticated technology suitable for a large number of customers with modest needs, and then build more and more sophisticated and scalable platforms and build up to having something that is suitable for large enterprises in a decade or two. Microsoft’s Windows Server and Red Hat’s Enterprise Linux – and indeed, the idea of any Linux in the enterprise – fall into this camp.
-
Ratpoison is a wonderful and light weight tiling window manager. It is largely modeled after GNU Screen. Ratpoison is like the mother of all tiling window managers, it was one of the first, and I have been using it very long.
Windows in Ratpoison are borderless and open full screen, unless you tile multiple windows next to each other. So you actually use every pixel of the display.
Ratpoison is completely keyboard driven. Which makes it extremely fast. Adoption is smooth, because the Ratpoison key bindings mimic the key bindings of GNU Screen. Most people use Tmux now, as a replacement for GNU Screen, but the key bindings of Tmux are compatible with those of GNU Screen.
-
On this episode of This Week in Linux: SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP4, openSUSE Leap 15.4, Tails OS 5.1, Blender 3.2, GIMP To Get CMYK Support, Regolith Desktop 2.0, EasyOS 4.0, PeerTube 4.2, Vivaldi Email Client, System76 to Open European Distribution Hub, Atom Text Editor Has Been Discontinued, Humble Bundles and the GOG Summer Sale is Live. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
-
Sudo Show: Multicloud Revisited [Ed: Well, multiclown is when not one but two (or more) acts of outsourcing are embraced in tandem to burn your money even faster and leak out data to more corporations]
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
-
Instead, Nappi's project relies on the much more exotic-sounding method of radioactive decay. The BRNG takes advantage of the potassium found in bananas, which is slightly radioactive.
The core of the circuit board is an STS-5 Geiger-Müller tube. These tubes need a high voltage source. So, a 555-based step-up converter generates the required 400V. For control, Nappi implemented the Microchip ATmega328P 8-bit microcontroller. This processor is the same as the chip found on Arduino Uno and Nano boards.
-
The possible way using bananas is that of radioactive decay. Bananas in fact are known to contain a lot of potassium, and a small but significant percentage of the potassium present in nature is radioactive. Specifically we are talking about the 40K isotope, which makes up 0.01% of potassium in nature. Plus they’re delicious with lemon and sugar, which alone would be a great reason to always have one on hand.
-
Let’s start by understanding what the chi-square (also referred to as \chi^2) is and how it works. This is a value used in statistics to test the fit of a set of values to a theoretically predicted distribution. Let’s address the traditional use in statistics first, then we’ll turn our gaze to the use of \chi^2 for this application.
-
Early this month, AAEON launched the PICO-V2K4 which accommodates the Ryzen V2000 embedded processor and it’s available in an ITX form factor. The PICO-V2K4 measures about 100mm x 72mm and it supports Windows 10 and Linux.
The PICO-V2K4 uses AMD’s 7nm processing technology and accommodates the AMD Ryzen V2718 or the V2516 variant. The V2718 features 8-cores/16-threads and it has a processor speed that ranges from 1.7GHz to 4.15GHz. The V2516 features 6-cores/12-threads and its processor speed ranges from 2.1GHz to 3.95GHz.
Recent comments
49 min 34 sec ago
15 hours 39 min ago
17 hours 13 min ago
17 hours 20 min ago
17 hours 32 min ago
18 hours 24 min ago
18 hours 47 min ago
18 hours 51 min ago
1 day 16 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago