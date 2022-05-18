Language Selection

  • How To Mount and Unmount Drives on Linux | Tom's Hardware

    In a Linux GUI, we usually take it for granted that when we insert a USB flash drive, hard drive or even a DVD disk, they just appear ready for use. But under the hood there is a process where the device is mounted (made ready for use) and assigned a mountpoint. When using a server or a remote connection, it is not certain that a device will automatically be made available, so how can we mount our own devices?

    In this how-to we’ll look at various ways of mounting and unmounting disks and disk images. We will use a variety of approaches and tools including both terminal emulator commands and GUI tools.

    All the commands in this how-to will work on most Linux machines. We’ve used a Ubuntu 20.04 install but you could run this how-to on a Raspberry Pi. All of the how-to is performed via the Terminal. You can open a terminal window on most Linux machines by pressing ctrl, alt and t.

  • Install Pale Moon Browser on Debian 11 Bullseye - Linux Shout

    Let’s discuss the steps to install the Pale Moon browser on Debian 11 Bullseye Linux using the command terminal.

    The Web browser Pale Moon is a fork of Firefox. The program initiated and maintained by Moonchild Productions, like the original program, is licensed under the MPL license. However, special rules apply to the distribution of the binary version: Redistributing Pale Moon. In addition to Linux, it is also available for Windows and Mac (unofficially), and the Android version has been discontinued.

  • How to install lighttpd web server on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy - Linux Shout

    Simple steps to install Lighttpd web server on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish using the commands given in this article.

    lighttpd (lighty) is a web server that requires far fewer resources than Apache, for example, and is therefore particularly suitable for very large loads or very weak systems. It was developed by Jan Kneschke and can be expanded with modules. FastCGI, for example, enables PHP code to be executed. SCGI supplements lighty with Ruby or Python.

  • How to install ownCloud on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy - Linux Shout

    Tutorials to learn the steps for installing OwnCloud on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish for setting up your own storage cloud server.

    Cloud storage services such as Microsoft OneDrive, Dropbox, and Google Drive are convenient for accessing files and information on the go, as well as enabling data sharing with others, improving productivity. However, your files are stored on servers of third parties, which prevents all-encompassing control. A version of the private cloud such as ownCloud provides a remedy.

  • How to Install Latest LibreOffice in Ubuntu and other Linux

    Here’s a quick guide on how to install the latest LibreOffice version in Ubuntu and other Linux.

    The free and open-source office suite LibreOffice comes with two versions. The Community and Enterprise version. The “community” version is for early adopters who want the latest bleeding-edge software tech. And the “enterprise” version is more stable, and it may not include all the latest features but is ideal for the production environment and serious work.

  • How to Install Sky Checkers on Linux Mint 20 - Atechtown

    Sky Checkers is a multiplayer action based game. Knock off your enemies and be the last one standing! This game is based on an old N64 Kirby mini-game.

    With Sky Checkers, you can expect many hours of fun because you can invite your friends to play online via client—server connections. From a more technical perspective you are in the presence of an open-source application (GPLv3) created, mainly, in C language, so you can expect a fast, light and well done game.

    The video game can be installed on many platforms such as Windows, Linux, and macOS. With native support as the author intended.

  • Integrate Portainer with OpenLDAP for Authentication - kifarunix.com

    Follow through this guide to learn how to integrate Portainer with OpenLDAP for authentication. By default, Portainer ships with its own internal authentication mechanism. But if you are using OpenLDAP in your environment, you can easily integrate Portainer with it to make the management of user accounts and access to various container environments easy.

  • How To Find Large Files on Linux | Tom's Hardware

    We’ve all got to that point on a given system where we start to run out of storage space. Do we buy more storage, perhaps one of the best SSDs, or do we search and find the largest files quickly? In this how to we will look at a few simple approaches to help us maintain and manage our filesystems.

    All the commands in this article will work on most Linux machines. We’ve used a Ubuntu 20.04 install but you could run this how-to on a Raspberry Pi. All of the how-to is performed via the Terminal. If you’re not already at the command line, you can open a terminal window on most Linux machines by pressing ctrl, alt and t.

MakuluLinux Shift 2022 Final - Released

We are proud to announce the Final Build of MakuluLinux Shift 2022. Its been a long journey and putting together such a complex/unique distro has been very challenging. MakuluLinux Shift is a transformable Linux operating system that can transform between 16 desktops with a single click, and it takes just seconds for the process to complete. It transforms the whole Desktop including Panels, Docks, Menus, Wallpapers, Themes, Icon-sets, Extensions, Cursors Effects, Color schemes and even scripts that handle third party applications and menu entries, It is a truly Unique Distro, nothing like it exists anywhere. Read more

libinput 1.21.0

libinput 1.21.0 is now available for download.

This version includes a new configuration option that, similarly to its
touchpad counterpart, allows disabling the trackpoint while typing.

Compositors can take advantage of it thanks to four new APIs:
 - libinput_device_config_dwtp_is_available
 - libinput_device_config_dwtp_set_enabled
 - libinput_device_config_dwtp_get_enabled
 - libinput_device_config_dwtp_get_default_enabled

Those who use the flat acceleration profile on their touchpad are in
luck, it has been improved in this version.

In addition to the changes already mentioned, new quirks have been
added for multiple StarLabs laptops.

Last but not least, several bugs have been fixed, so make sure to
update!
  • Kali Linux team announces free cyber security training delivered live on Twitch

    The company behind digital forensics and penetration testing Kali Linux platform has announced that it will be livestreaming a free 25-week course for those looking to build offensive cyber security skills. Offensive Security, which maintains the Debian-based Kali Linux distro, launched its remote learning course, OffSec Academy, during the pandemic when live training became unworkable.

  • Technique significantly boosts the speeds of programs that run in the Unix shell

    Researchers have pioneered a technique that can dramatically accelerate certain types of computer programs automatically, while ensuring program results remain accurate. Their system boosts the speeds of programs that run in the Unix shell, a ubiquitous programming environment created 50 years ago that is still widely used today. Their method parallelizes these programs, which means that it splits program components into pieces that can be run simultaneously on multiple computer processors. This enables programs to execute tasks like web indexing, natural language processing, or analyzing data in a fraction of their original runtime.

  • Can MongoDB Build A Humongous, And Profitable, Database Business?

    When you want to build a software business in the 21st century successfully, you have to borrow some ideas from the 20th century. There are basically two ways. And document database maker MongoDB has employed both methods and is growing fast because it has maintained the first tactic with key accounts while using the second tactic to build a huge pyramid of customers out on the cloud, some of whom will turn into key accounts. The first strategy, epitomized by the IBM System/360 mainframe, the Oracle database, the Sun Microsystems Sparc server and its Unix and then Java platform, is to go after a core set of advanced IT customers who have some pressing needs and address them like crazy. Eventually, if all goes well and the engineering and manufacturing costs allow it, there is some trickle down to smaller, but still reasonably large, customers who have similar if less complex or highly scaled problems, thus allowing market expansion. The other strategy, best illustrated, is to build a vast base of the pyramid on less sophisticated technology suitable for a large number of customers with modest needs, and then build more and more sophisticated and scalable platforms and build up to having something that is suitable for large enterprises in a decade or two. Microsoft’s Windows Server and Red Hat’s Enterprise Linux – and indeed, the idea of any Linux in the enterprise – fall into this camp.

  • Zuul, Popular Open Source Project Gating Software, Celebrates 10th Anniversary
  • Ratpoison window manager on GalliumOS

    Ratpoison is a wonderful and light weight tiling window manager. It is largely modeled after GNU Screen. Ratpoison is like the mother of all tiling window managers, it was one of the first, and I have been using it very long.

    Windows in Ratpoison are borderless and open full screen, unless you tile multiple windows next to each other. So you actually use every pixel of the display.

    Ratpoison is completely keyboard driven. Which makes it extremely fast. Adoption is smooth, because the Ratpoison key bindings mimic the key bindings of GNU Screen. Most people use Tmux now, as a replacement for GNU Screen, but the key bindings of Tmux are compatible with those of GNU Screen.

  • 201: openSUSE Leap 15.4, Tails 5.1, Blender 3.2, PeerTube, Atom Discontinued and more Linux news! - This Week in Linux - TuxDigital

    On this episode of This Week in Linux: SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP4, openSUSE Leap 15.4, Tails OS 5.1, Blender 3.2, GIMP To Get CMYK Support, Regolith Desktop 2.0, EasyOS 4.0, PeerTube 4.2, Vivaldi Email Client, System76 to Open European Distribution Hub, Atom Text Editor Has Been Discontinued, Humble Bundles and the GOG Summer Sale is Live. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers

  • The Just Bananas Method for Generating True Random Numbers

    Instead, Nappi's project relies on the much more exotic-sounding method of radioactive decay. The BRNG takes advantage of the potassium found in bananas, which is slightly radioactive.

    The core of the circuit board is an STS-5 Geiger-Müller tube. These tubes need a high voltage source. So, a 555-based step-up converter generates the required 400V. For control, Nappi implemented the Microchip ATmega328P 8-bit microcontroller. This processor is the same as the chip found on Arduino Uno and Nano boards.

  • Generating true random numbers from bananas

    The possible way using bananas is that of radioactive decay. Bananas in fact are known to contain a lot of potassium, and a small but significant percentage of the potassium present in nature is radioactive. Specifically we are talking about the 40K isotope, which makes up 0.01% of potassium in nature. Plus they’re delicious with lemon and sugar, which alone would be a great reason to always have one on hand.

  • Banana random number generator part 2: chi-squared, ent, timers, interrupts

    Let’s start by understanding what the chi-square (also referred to as \chi^2) is and how it works. This is a value used in statistics to test the fit of a set of values to a theoretically predicted distribution. Let’s address the traditional use in statistics first, then we’ll turn our gaze to the use of \chi^2 for this application.

  • AAEON PICO-V2K4 runs Linux/Win10 on the Ryzen V2000 Embedded processor

    Early this month, AAEON launched the PICO-V2K4 which accommodates the Ryzen V2000 embedded processor and it’s available in an ITX form factor. The PICO-V2K4 measures about 100mm x 72mm and it supports Windows 10 and Linux. 

    The PICO-V2K4 uses AMD’s 7nm processing technology and accommodates the AMD Ryzen V2718 or the V2516 variant. The V2718 features 8-cores/16-threads and it has a processor speed that ranges from 1.7GHz to 4.15GHz. The V2516 features 6-cores/12-threads and its processor speed ranges from 2.1GHz to 3.95GHz. 

