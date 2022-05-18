today's howtos
How To Mount and Unmount Drives on Linux | Tom's Hardware
In a Linux GUI, we usually take it for granted that when we insert a USB flash drive, hard drive or even a DVD disk, they just appear ready for use. But under the hood there is a process where the device is mounted (made ready for use) and assigned a mountpoint. When using a server or a remote connection, it is not certain that a device will automatically be made available, so how can we mount our own devices?
In this how-to we’ll look at various ways of mounting and unmounting disks and disk images. We will use a variety of approaches and tools including both terminal emulator commands and GUI tools.
All the commands in this how-to will work on most Linux machines. We’ve used a Ubuntu 20.04 install but you could run this how-to on a Raspberry Pi. All of the how-to is performed via the Terminal. You can open a terminal window on most Linux machines by pressing ctrl, alt and t.
Install Pale Moon Browser on Debian 11 Bullseye - Linux Shout
Let’s discuss the steps to install the Pale Moon browser on Debian 11 Bullseye Linux using the command terminal.
The Web browser Pale Moon is a fork of Firefox. The program initiated and maintained by Moonchild Productions, like the original program, is licensed under the MPL license. However, special rules apply to the distribution of the binary version: Redistributing Pale Moon. In addition to Linux, it is also available for Windows and Mac (unofficially), and the Android version has been discontinued.
How to install lighttpd web server on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy - Linux Shout
Simple steps to install Lighttpd web server on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish using the commands given in this article.
lighttpd (lighty) is a web server that requires far fewer resources than Apache, for example, and is therefore particularly suitable for very large loads or very weak systems. It was developed by Jan Kneschke and can be expanded with modules. FastCGI, for example, enables PHP code to be executed. SCGI supplements lighty with Ruby or Python.
How to install ownCloud on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy - Linux Shout
Tutorials to learn the steps for installing OwnCloud on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish for setting up your own storage cloud server.
Cloud storage services such as Microsoft OneDrive, Dropbox, and Google Drive are convenient for accessing files and information on the go, as well as enabling data sharing with others, improving productivity. However, your files are stored on servers of third parties, which prevents all-encompassing control. A version of the private cloud such as ownCloud provides a remedy.
How to Install Latest LibreOffice in Ubuntu and other Linux
Here’s a quick guide on how to install the latest LibreOffice version in Ubuntu and other Linux.
The free and open-source office suite LibreOffice comes with two versions. The Community and Enterprise version. The “community” version is for early adopters who want the latest bleeding-edge software tech. And the “enterprise” version is more stable, and it may not include all the latest features but is ideal for the production environment and serious work.
How to Install Sky Checkers on Linux Mint 20 - Atechtown
Sky Checkers is a multiplayer action based game. Knock off your enemies and be the last one standing! This game is based on an old N64 Kirby mini-game.
With Sky Checkers, you can expect many hours of fun because you can invite your friends to play online via client—server connections. From a more technical perspective you are in the presence of an open-source application (GPLv3) created, mainly, in C language, so you can expect a fast, light and well done game.
The video game can be installed on many platforms such as Windows, Linux, and macOS. With native support as the author intended.
Integrate Portainer with OpenLDAP for Authentication - kifarunix.com
Follow through this guide to learn how to integrate Portainer with OpenLDAP for authentication. By default, Portainer ships with its own internal authentication mechanism. But if you are using OpenLDAP in your environment, you can easily integrate Portainer with it to make the management of user accounts and access to various container environments easy.
How To Find Large Files on Linux | Tom's Hardware
We’ve all got to that point on a given system where we start to run out of storage space. Do we buy more storage, perhaps one of the best SSDs, or do we search and find the largest files quickly? In this how to we will look at a few simple approaches to help us maintain and manage our filesystems.
All the commands in this article will work on most Linux machines. We’ve used a Ubuntu 20.04 install but you could run this how-to on a Raspberry Pi. All of the how-to is performed via the Terminal. If you’re not already at the command line, you can open a terminal window on most Linux machines by pressing ctrl, alt and t.
MakuluLinux Shift 2022 Final - Released
We are proud to announce the Final Build of MakuluLinux Shift 2022. Its been a long journey and putting together such a complex/unique distro has been very challenging. MakuluLinux Shift is a transformable Linux operating system that can transform between 16 desktops with a single click, and it takes just seconds for the process to complete. It transforms the whole Desktop including Panels, Docks, Menus, Wallpapers, Themes, Icon-sets, Extensions, Cursors Effects, Color schemes and even scripts that handle third party applications and menu entries, It is a truly Unique Distro, nothing like it exists anywhere.
libinput 1.21.0
libinput 1.21.0 is now available for download. This version includes a new configuration option that, similarly to its touchpad counterpart, allows disabling the trackpoint while typing. Compositors can take advantage of it thanks to four new APIs: - libinput_device_config_dwtp_is_available - libinput_device_config_dwtp_set_enabled - libinput_device_config_dwtp_get_enabled - libinput_device_config_dwtp_get_default_enabled Those who use the flat acceleration profile on their touchpad are in luck, it has been improved in this version. In addition to the changes already mentioned, new quirks have been added for multiple StarLabs laptops. Last but not least, several bugs have been fixed, so make sure to update!
