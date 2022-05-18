Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
-
The Just Bananas Method for Generating True Random Numbers
Instead, Nappi's project relies on the much more exotic-sounding method of radioactive decay. The BRNG takes advantage of the potassium found in bananas, which is slightly radioactive.
The core of the circuit board is an STS-5 Geiger-Müller tube. These tubes need a high voltage source. So, a 555-based step-up converter generates the required 400V. For control, Nappi implemented the Microchip ATmega328P 8-bit microcontroller. This processor is the same as the chip found on Arduino Uno and Nano boards.
-
Generating true random numbers from bananas
The possible way using bananas is that of radioactive decay. Bananas in fact are known to contain a lot of potassium, and a small but significant percentage of the potassium present in nature is radioactive. Specifically we are talking about the 40K isotope, which makes up 0.01% of potassium in nature. Plus they’re delicious with lemon and sugar, which alone would be a great reason to always have one on hand.
-
Banana random number generator part 2: chi-squared, ent, timers, interrupts
Let’s start by understanding what the chi-square (also referred to as \chi^2) is and how it works. This is a value used in statistics to test the fit of a set of values to a theoretically predicted distribution. Let’s address the traditional use in statistics first, then we’ll turn our gaze to the use of \chi^2 for this application.
-
AAEON PICO-V2K4 runs Linux/Win10 on the Ryzen V2000 Embedded processor
Early this month, AAEON launched the PICO-V2K4 which accommodates the Ryzen V2000 embedded processor and it’s available in an ITX form factor. The PICO-V2K4 measures about 100mm x 72mm and it supports Windows 10 and Linux.
The PICO-V2K4 uses AMD’s 7nm processing technology and accommodates the AMD Ryzen V2718 or the V2516 variant. The V2718 features 8-cores/16-threads and it has a processor speed that ranges from 1.7GHz to 4.15GHz. The V2516 features 6-cores/12-threads and its processor speed ranges from 2.1GHz to 3.95GHz.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 307 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
MakuluLinux Shift 2022 Final - Released
We are proud to announce the Final Build of MakuluLinux Shift 2022. Its been a long journey and putting together such a complex/unique distro has been very challenging. MakuluLinux Shift is a transformable Linux operating system that can transform between 16 desktops with a single click, and it takes just seconds for the process to complete. It transforms the whole Desktop including Panels, Docks, Menus, Wallpapers, Themes, Icon-sets, Extensions, Cursors Effects, Color schemes and even scripts that handle third party applications and menu entries, It is a truly Unique Distro, nothing like it exists anywhere.
libinput 1.21.0
libinput 1.21.0 is now available for download. This version includes a new configuration option that, similarly to its touchpad counterpart, allows disabling the trackpoint while typing. Compositors can take advantage of it thanks to four new APIs: - libinput_device_config_dwtp_is_available - libinput_device_config_dwtp_set_enabled - libinput_device_config_dwtp_get_enabled - libinput_device_config_dwtp_get_default_enabled Those who use the flat acceleration profile on their touchpad are in luck, it has been improved in this version. In addition to the changes already mentioned, new quirks have been added for multiple StarLabs laptops. Last but not least, several bugs have been fixed, so make sure to update!
today's leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
Recent comments
49 min 34 sec ago
15 hours 39 min ago
17 hours 13 min ago
17 hours 20 min ago
17 hours 32 min ago
18 hours 24 min ago
18 hours 47 min ago
18 hours 51 min ago
1 day 16 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago