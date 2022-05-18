Use Authenticator to Generate Two-Factor Authentication Codes on Linux
For a simple, straight-forward way to generate two factor authentication codes on Ubuntu and other Linux desktops try Authenticator.
Created by developer Bilal Elmoussaoui, ‘Authenticator‘ is a GTK app you can use to get secure two-factor authentication codes to use with more than 200 providers, including GitHub, Microsoft, Twitter, Facebook, Google, and Dropbox.
And if you want to know if this apps supports a particular service before you install it search for it on the 2fa.directory. If a service listed on that website supports ‘software tokens’ then it will work with it.
In this post I take a quick look at what two-factor authentication is, why it’s (highly) recommended, and how Authenticator makes using the codes it creates seriously simple.
