10 Free and Open Source Game Engines
Game engines offer huge benefits to game developers. The main functionality they provide is the library of core functions used in a computer game. This often includes a realtime rendering engine for 2D or 3D graphics, physics engine with collision detection, a character animation system, scene graph, sound, artificial intelligence, threading, networking, input, streaming localization support, debugging tools, integration with languages, and the provision of performance monitoring and optimization tools.
Game engines play a crucial role in the fast creation and development of computer games. As they offer a collection of visual development tools, and are often presented in an integrated development environment, they vastly accelerate the development of games. Game engines are referred to as “game middleware” because they provide a flexible and reusable software platform.
Let’s explore the 10 game engines. For each engine we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, a screen shot of the program in action, together with links to relevant resources.
LINMOB.net - Weekly #LinuxPhone Update (23;2022): Linux on Apple A7-A8X, flaws in U-Boot and the number 100
A new Manjaro Phosh Beta, videos about Phosh on tablets and its upcoming gestures, and another Ubuntu Touch Q&A!
MenuLibre 2.3.0 Released
Adding (or fixing) support for the MATE desktop environment proved to be a challenge. Due to some incompatibility been gnome-menus, xdg-desktop-menu, MATE, and probably something that MenuLibre is doing wrong with all three… MenuLibre was failing to read the MATE directories which resulted in an always-empty menu structure. Getting past that, I found that some updates such as renaming menu items would either fail to update the menu or add duplicate directories.
MakuluLinux Shift 2022 Final - Released
We are proud to announce the Final Build of MakuluLinux Shift 2022. Its been a long journey and putting together such a complex/unique distro has been very challenging. MakuluLinux Shift is a transformable Linux operating system that can transform between 16 desktops with a single click, and it takes just seconds for the process to complete. It transforms the whole Desktop including Panels, Docks, Menus, Wallpapers, Themes, Icon-sets, Extensions, Cursors Effects, Color schemes and even scripts that handle third party applications and menu entries, It is a truly Unique Distro, nothing like it exists anywhere.
