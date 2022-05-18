Ventoy Now Supports More Than 900 ISOs, Enables Secure Boot by Default

Ventoy 1.0.76 is the latest release of this powerful and beloved multiboot USB creator, which finally enables the Secure Boot support option by default when installing Ventoy on your USB flash drive. In addition, this release improves key enrolling for Secure Boot with Super UEFIinSecureBoot Disk 3-3. In addition, the new release adds support for the recently launched EasyOS 4.0 experimental GNU/Linux distribution based on various Puppy Linux technologies, along with support for resizing the EasyOS partition during the first boot.

Use Authenticator to Generate Two-Factor Authentication Codes on Linux

For a simple, straight-forward way to generate two factor authentication codes on Ubuntu and other Linux desktops try Authenticator. Created by developer Bilal Elmoussaoui, ‘Authenticator‘ is a GTK app you can use to get secure two-factor authentication codes to use with more than 200 providers, including GitHub, Microsoft, Twitter, Facebook, Google, and Dropbox. And if you want to know if this apps supports a particular service before you install it search for it on the 2fa.directory. If a service listed on that website supports ‘software tokens’ then it will work with it. In this post I take a quick look at what two-factor authentication is, why it’s (highly) recommended, and how Authenticator makes using the codes it creates seriously simple.