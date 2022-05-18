Ventoy Now Supports More Than 900 ISOs, Enables Secure Boot by Default
Ventoy 1.0.76 is the latest release of this powerful and beloved multiboot USB creator, which finally enables the Secure Boot support option by default when installing Ventoy on your USB flash drive. In addition, this release improves key enrolling for Secure Boot with Super UEFIinSecureBoot Disk 3-3.
In addition, the new release adds support for the recently launched EasyOS 4.0 experimental GNU/Linux distribution based on various Puppy Linux technologies, along with support for resizing the EasyOS partition during the first boot.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 468 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
4 hours 48 min ago
19 hours 38 min ago
21 hours 12 min ago
21 hours 19 min ago
21 hours 31 min ago
22 hours 23 min ago
22 hours 47 min ago
22 hours 50 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago