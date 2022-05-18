Submitted by Marius Nestor on Sunday 12th of June 2022 09:06:53 PM

Coming five and a half months after postmarketOS 21.12, which received no less than five service packs that brought minor improvements and bug fixes, the postmarketOS 22.06 is here to celebrate the project’s 5th anniversary as a major release with several new features, support for new devices, and updated UIs.

The biggest new feature in the postmarketOS 22.06 release is the fact that upgrades from previous releases are now finally possible. That’s a huge change actually as you no longer have to reflash postmarketOS to get a new release.