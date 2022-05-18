The volunteer response to the Debian trademark case at WIPO (download PDF) contains some stunning revelations. We will serialize them over the next couple of weeks. One of the most fascinating revelations is that Debian went broke in 1998. Bruce Perens promised to put the trademark into the public domain, in other words, giving it to the real community. Who is the real community? Normally a dispute like this would be resolved by private discussions between grown ups and these emails would never see the light of day. Jonathan Carter has told us that he can just give a whole lot of money to a lawyer and get whatever he wants. Those are the words of a bully who doesn't look volunteers in the eye, much like his predecessor Chris Lamb.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Drupal on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Drupal is an open-source and one of the most popular PHP-based Content Management System (CMS) platforms for building personal blogs or big corporate websites. It has great standard features, like easy content authoring, reliable performance, and excellent security. Flexibility and modularity are some of the core principles that set it apart from the rest. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Drupal content management systems on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

Today we are looking at how to install Blender 3.2.0 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

Firstly, login to root user in our terminal, then we install flatpak, then we add the flathub repository to our system and lastly we install Blender. Then we reboot our computer and everything is done. Enjoy!

This step-by-step guide shows best practices to upgrade your Ubuntu 20.04 LTS server to 22.04 LTS using the command line. On April 21, 2022, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) was officially released. This is the most recent Ubuntu LTS release, with security fixes and updates available until April 2027. Suppose you still use the previous LTS version of Ubuntu Server, 20.04 (Focal Fossa). In that case, you should consider switching to the most recent LTS version to take advantage of its new features and updated software packages.

Want to display your computer’s temperature, voltage, fan speed, memory usage, and other system resources usage in top panel? Vitals is a good choice for Ubuntu, Fedora Workstation, and other Linux with GNOME desktop.

Because I’m a terrible person, I themed my beloved WindowMaker to look like Windows 10. Because it’s fun and possible, somehow. To get more details on how to tune WindowMaker, refer to this theming article or to the official WindowMaker User Guide . This post only shows and references the minimal material.

After using Ubuntu 22.04 LTS for a long time, it’s time to move to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jelly Fish) to use the new features that have created a lot of hype. In particular, Gnome 42 has a considerable amount of features, which pushes me to update and try the latest version of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. Once I updated my system to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, I started to configure the desktop environment as per my preference. While making the change, I found that the gnome tweak tool does not have the extensions option. Because of that, I’m not able to tweak the default option of a particular extension.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Persepolis on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Persepolis is a free, open-source download manager written in Python. It delivers an excellent download queuing and scheduling solution. Additionally, you can rely on it for multi-segment downloads from Dailymotion, Vimeo, and many more. Persepolis is available for Linux, Windows, macOS, and BSD. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Persepolis download manager on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).

Whether you are a Linux beginner user who wants to learn new commands or a frequent user who only needs a quick reminder, this tutorial is for you. In this article we’ll explain 12 typical commands to check Linux system and hardware information.

