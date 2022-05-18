Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 12th of June 2022 11:47:31 PM

Filed under

>

It's Sunday afternoon, so it must be time for another release candidate. As usual, rc2 is fairly small, and there isn't really a ton going on here. Fixes spread all over, and the diffstat is fairly flat apart from a few notable things that had bigger changes: some amdgpu fixes, the xen stub iommu driver, and some ceph and zonefs fixes. The rest is all pretty much one- or few-liners spread out mostly everywhere. And yes, because I expected the rc2 week to be fairly quiet, I did a system update on my workstation, and as a result I spent a day or two then sorting out most of the fallout from the resulting compiler upgrade to gcc-12. Some of it ended up being a bit heavy-handed, and we'll be tweaking things further. And some of it ends up being an actual compiler misfeature, but it's being discussed too and is limited to just one file on the 32-bit i386 side (and does not seem to result in any actual bad code, just excessive stack use). Anyway, nothing hugely scary going on, let's just keep testing and fixing things. Linus