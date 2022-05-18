today's howtos
-
11 cloud programming languages developers need to know
-
What’s the Best Way to Run Multiple Operating Systems on Your PC?
Undecided between Windows and Linux? It's possible to run multiple OSes on a single machine either by dual booting or using a virtual machine.
For most people, there's no such thing as a "best" OS. You're fine using the OS you're most comfortable with.
That said, each OS is different, and sometimes using multiple OSes is the most practical way to go. A programmer might use Linux for coding and Windows for testing, or an artist might use Windows for Photoshop and Linux for casual home use.
But what if you only have one machine? That's not a problem. You can run multiple OSes either by dual-booting or using a virtual machine. Let's find out which one is best for you.
-
10 Risks When Dual Booting Operating Systems
Considering installing a second operating system, and want to be aware of the risks? Having Windows and Linux installed on your PC gives you the best of both worlds. But it isn't always smooth sailing. Dual booting can lead to problems, some of which are difficult to foresee.
Is dual booting safe? Does it affect performance? Here are 10 risks of dual booting that you should be aware of before installing a second operating system.
-
How to Build Your Own Bootable Linux Live CD
It's easy to create a DIY bootable live CD in Linux, using third-party tools or official Linux operating systems. Need help? Follow these steps to create a Linux Live CD in minutes.
A live CD (or "live disc") is a CD, DVD, or USB drive with an operating system you can boot from instead of the one installed on your computer's hard drive.
Whether for system recovery or merely a portable disk for guest devices, a live CD offers varied functionality. You can use one to address problems with boot records, lost passwords, and infections.
With Linux, it's pretty easy to create a DIY bootable live CD. Check out how to build your own bootable Linux live CD, from software to creating a disc and finding an ISO.
-
3 Ways to Edit the boot/config.txt File on Raspberry Pi
You're in the middle of a Raspberry Pi project when suddenly you realize there's something wrong: fixing it means editing the config.txt file, which is found in the /boot directory.
But what is the easiest way to access this file while the Raspberry Pi is still running? And if you must shut down to retrieve the microSD card, how should you edit it? Here's everything you need to know about how to edit the Raspberry Pi config.txt file.
-
How to Run a PowerPoint Presentation on Chromebook
Chrome OS is largely a cloud-based operating system, which means you can easily synchronize your data between devices. This can be helpful for students and corporate users who want to keep their data and presentations at hand at all times.
A boost in hybrid work environments has increased the demand for the virtual sharing of ideas, and presentations are one of the best ways of doing so. The good news is you can use your Chromebook to create and run presentations pretty conveniently.
So, let's look at how you can run PowerPoint presentations on your Chromebook using two different apps.
-
Kubernetes Cheat Sheet: 8 Commands You Can’t Do Without
Kubernetes is a container orchestrator consisting of master and worker nodes. It allows communication only through an API server, which serves as the core component of the control plane. The API server exposes an HTTP REST API that allows communication between internal components—like users and the cluster—and between external components.
-
10 Lightweight Linux Distributions to Give Your Old PC New Life
Need a lightweight operating system? These special Linux distros can run on older PCs, some with as little as 100MB of RAM. Old PCs can't cope with the demands of modern operating systems and software. While upgrading hardware such as memory can help, the better solution is a lightweight operating system. Many Linux distros are designed to be lightweight, with versions of Linux under 500MB and even under 100MB available. If you're looking for a resource-light operating system for your PC, try these compact, lightweight Linux distros.
Steam Deck: Software Updates, Official and Unofficial Docks News
Here’s a quick round-up of what happened around the Steam Deck in the past 2 weeks. Also: A new "Pokemon"-type game for the Command Line
GNU/Linux: Arch Linux, "Linux" Around The World, and Linux Format 290
