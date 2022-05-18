Undecided between Windows and Linux? It's possible to run multiple OSes on a single machine either by dual booting or using a virtual machine.

For most people, there's no such thing as a "best" OS. You're fine using the OS you're most comfortable with.

That said, each OS is different, and sometimes using multiple OSes is the most practical way to go. A programmer might use Linux for coding and Windows for testing, or an artist might use Windows for Photoshop and Linux for casual home use.

But what if you only have one machine? That's not a problem. You can run multiple OSes either by dual-booting or using a virtual machine. Let's find out which one is best for you.