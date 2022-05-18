Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 13th of June 2022 12:01:04 AM Filed under
HowTos
  • 11 cloud programming languages developers need to know
  • What’s the Best Way to Run Multiple Operating Systems on Your PC?

    Undecided between Windows and Linux? It's possible to run multiple OSes on a single machine either by dual booting or using a virtual machine.

    For most people, there's no such thing as a "best" OS. You're fine using the OS you're most comfortable with.

    That said, each OS is different, and sometimes using multiple OSes is the most practical way to go. A programmer might use Linux for coding and Windows for testing, or an artist might use Windows for Photoshop and Linux for casual home use.

    But what if you only have one machine? That's not a problem. You can run multiple OSes either by dual-booting or using a virtual machine. Let's find out which one is best for you.

  • 10 Risks When Dual Booting Operating Systems

    Considering installing a second operating system, and want to be aware of the risks? Having Windows and Linux installed on your PC gives you the best of both worlds. But it isn't always smooth sailing. Dual booting can lead to problems, some of which are difficult to foresee.

    Is dual booting safe? Does it affect performance? Here are 10 risks of dual booting that you should be aware of before installing a second operating system.

  • How to Build Your Own Bootable Linux Live CD

    It's easy to create a DIY bootable live CD in Linux, using third-party tools or official Linux operating systems. Need help? Follow these steps to create a Linux Live CD in minutes.

    A live CD (or "live disc") is a CD, DVD, or USB drive with an operating system you can boot from instead of the one installed on your computer's hard drive.

    Whether for system recovery or merely a portable disk for guest devices, a live CD offers varied functionality. You can use one to address problems with boot records, lost passwords, and infections.

    With Linux, it's pretty easy to create a DIY bootable live CD. Check out how to build your own bootable Linux live CD, from software to creating a disc and finding an ISO.

  • 3 Ways to Edit the boot/config.txt File on Raspberry Pi

    You're in the middle of a Raspberry Pi project when suddenly you realize there's something wrong: fixing it means editing the config.txt file, which is found in the /boot directory.

    But what is the easiest way to access this file while the Raspberry Pi is still running? And if you must shut down to retrieve the microSD card, how should you edit it? Here's everything you need to know about how to edit the Raspberry Pi config.txt file.

  • How to Run a PowerPoint Presentation on Chromebook

    Chrome OS is largely a cloud-based operating system, which means you can easily synchronize your data between devices. This can be helpful for students and corporate users who want to keep their data and presentations at hand at all times.

    A boost in hybrid work environments has increased the demand for the virtual sharing of ideas, and presentations are one of the best ways of doing so. The good news is you can use your Chromebook to create and run presentations pretty conveniently.

    So, let's look at how you can run PowerPoint presentations on your Chromebook using two different apps.

  • Kubernetes Cheat Sheet: 8 Commands You Can’t Do Without

    Kubernetes is a container orchestrator consisting of master and worker nodes. It allows communication only through an API server, which serves as the core component of the control plane. The API server exposes an HTTP REST API that allows communication between internal components—like users and the cluster—and between external components.

»

More in Tux Machines

10 Lightweight Linux Distributions to Give Your Old PC New Life

Need a lightweight operating system? These special Linux distros can run on older PCs, some with as little as 100MB of RAM. Old PCs can't cope with the demands of modern operating systems and software. While upgrading hardware such as memory can help, the better solution is a lightweight operating system. Many Linux distros are designed to be lightweight, with versions of Linux under 500MB and even under 100MB available. If you're looking for a resource-light operating system for your PC, try these compact, lightweight Linux distros. Read more

Steam Deck: Software Updates, Official and Unofficial Docks News

Here’s a quick round-up of what happened around the Steam Deck in the past 2 weeks. Read more Also: A new "Pokemon"-type game for the Command Line

GNU/Linux: Arch Linux, "Linux" Around The World, and Linux Format 290

  • Arch Linux Is A Great Distro But You Shouldn't Use It - Invidious

    I've been using Arch for a few years and it's a great distro however it's not the distro for everyone regardless of what some people shilling the distro might say, so here's the case against Arch Linux.

  • Linux Around The World: Saudi Arabia
  • Linux Around The World: Ireland
  • Linux Format 290

    Unleash the open source hacking toolkit that’s just waiting for you to discover at the heart of every distro. From the basics of ping to the intricacies of nmap, we explore how you can hone your network hacking skills and take advantage of dedicated toolkits. PLUS: Fully feature CMS tested, Linux in space, build smart ESPhome devices, get started with Portainer and Docker, emulate the Commodore 16, get to grips with FreeCAD and more!

today's howtos

  • 12 Commands to Check Linux System & Hardware Information

    Whether you are a Linux beginner user who wants to learn new commands or a frequent user who only needs a quick reminder, this tutorial is for you. In this article we’ll explain 12 typical commands to check Linux system and hardware information.

  • How To Install Persepolis on Debian 11 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Persepolis on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Persepolis is a free, open-source download manager written in Python. It delivers an excellent download queuing and scheduling solution. Additionally, you can rely on it for multi-segment downloads from Dailymotion, Vimeo, and many more. Persepolis is available for Linux, Windows, macOS, and BSD. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Persepolis download manager on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).

  • Missing Extensions option in Gnome Tweaks Tool - TREND OCEANS

    After using Ubuntu 22.04 LTS for a long time, it’s time to move to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jelly Fish) to use the new features that have created a lot of hype. In particular, Gnome 42 has a considerable amount of features, which pushes me to update and try the latest version of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. Once I updated my system to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, I started to configure the desktop environment as per my preference. While making the change, I found that the gnome tweak tool does not have the extensions option. Because of that, I’m not able to tweak the default option of a particular extension.

  • TuM'Fatig - WindowMaker theme inspired by Windows 10

    Because I’m a terrible person, I themed my beloved WindowMaker to look like Windows 10. Because it’s fun and possible, somehow. To get more details on how to tune WindowMaker, refer to this theming article or to the official WindowMaker User Guide . This post only shows and references the minimal material.

  • Vitals – Display CPU Temperature, Fan Speed, Memory Usage in Ubuntu Panel

    Want to display your computer’s temperature, voltage, fan speed, memory usage, and other system resources usage in top panel? Vitals is a good choice for Ubuntu, Fedora Workstation, and other Linux with GNOME desktop.

  • How to Upgrade Ubuntu Server to 22.04 from 20.04 (Best Practices)

    This step-by-step guide shows best practices to upgrade your Ubuntu 20.04 LTS server to 22.04 LTS using the command line. On April 21, 2022, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) was officially released. This is the most recent Ubuntu LTS release, with security fixes and updates available until April 2027. Suppose you still use the previous LTS version of Ubuntu Server, 20.04 (Focal Fossa). In that case, you should consider switching to the most recent LTS version to take advantage of its new features and updated software packages.

  • How to install Blender on Debian 11

    Firstly, login to root user in our terminal, then we install flatpak, then we add the flathub repository to our system and lastly we install Blender. Then we reboot our computer and everything is done. Enjoy!

  • How to install Blender 3.2.0 on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Blender 3.2.0 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How To Install Drupal on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Drupal on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Drupal is an open-source and one of the most popular PHP-based Content Management System (CMS) platforms for building personal blogs or big corporate websites. It has great standard features, like easy content authoring, reliable performance, and excellent security. Flexibility and modularity are some of the core principles that set it apart from the rest. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Drupal content management systems on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6