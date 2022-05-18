Audiocasts/Shows: Open Source Security, GNU World Order, and More
Episode 327 – The security of alert fatigue – Open Source Security
Josh and Kurt talk about a funny GitHub reply that notified 400,000 people. It’s fun to laugh at this, but it’s an easy open to discussing alert fatigue and why it’s important to be very mindful of our communications.
GNU World Order 464
**kcodecs** , **kcolorchooser** , **kcompletion** , **kconfig** , **kconfigwidgets** , **kcontacts** , **kcoreaddons** , **kcrash** , and **kcron** from Slackware set **kde**.
One Cosmic Collaboration | LINUX Unplugged 462
From skeptic to buyer, why the HP Dev One is the best Linux laptop yet. This is the one review you don’t want to miss.
Will There Be FEWER Linux Distros In The Future? (Especially Arch Based Distros) - Invidious
I have always thought that one of the biggest strengths of Linux is that we have so many distros to choose from. But many see the biggest weakness of Linux being that we have too many distros. I see a change coming though. I think in the future we might see far few Linux distros.
today's howtos
From Windows to Ubuntu and What Google Can Do to Boost the Sales of Chromebooks
Linus Torvalds: Linux 5.19-rc2
It's Sunday afternoon, so it must be time for another release candidate. As usual, rc2 is fairly small, and there isn't really a ton going on here. Fixes spread all over, and the diffstat is fairly flat apart from a few notable things that had bigger changes: some amdgpu fixes, the xen stub iommu driver, and some ceph and zonefs fixes. The rest is all pretty much one- or few-liners spread out mostly everywhere. And yes, because I expected the rc2 week to be fairly quiet, I did a system update on my workstation, and as a result I spent a day or two then sorting out most of the fallout from the resulting compiler upgrade to gcc-12. Some of it ended up being a bit heavy-handed, and we'll be tweaking things further. And some of it ends up being an actual compiler misfeature, but it's being discussed too and is limited to just one file on the 32-bit i386 side (and does not seem to result in any actual bad code, just excessive stack use). Anyway, nothing hugely scary going on, let's just keep testing and fixing things. Linus
10 Lightweight Linux Distributions to Give Your Old PC New Life
Need a lightweight operating system? These special Linux distros can run on older PCs, some with as little as 100MB of RAM. Old PCs can't cope with the demands of modern operating systems and software. While upgrading hardware such as memory can help, the better solution is a lightweight operating system. Many Linux distros are designed to be lightweight, with versions of Linux under 500MB and even under 100MB available. If you're looking for a resource-light operating system for your PC, try these compact, lightweight Linux distros.
