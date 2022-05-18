today's leftovers
The Software Operator Design Pattern: May the force be with you – Part 3 | Ubuntu
The software operator is a design pattern. A design pattern describes the approach to cover the operational tasks of an application’s implementation. The first post in this series introduced the concept of a design pattern in general. The second post covers the software operator design pattern in particular.
In the second part, we also explained that a design pattern usually covers a discussion about consequences, advantages or disadvantages. After all, a “pattern” refers to an approach that has been applied multiple times. As a consequence, this experience should be written down to help software developers make informed decisions about which design to apply.
Red Hat Partners With DOE Labs to Advance HPC Containers
Red Hat this week announced it has allied with multiple U.S. Department of Energy laboratories to advance the adoption of containers in high-performance computing (HPC) environments. Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and Sandia National Laboratories will collaborate with Red Hat to make sure that the same types
The Current Version of Popular Browsers API
What’s the current stable version of Google Chrome, Firefox, and Safari? Your browser automatically checks for and keeps itself up to date. However, sometimes you need to find the latest version numbers for other uses. How do you get the latest version numbers of the most popular web browsers?
You could theoretically parse your server logs and get an approximate idea by observing the greatest of the most common version numbers. However, why bother to analyze and guesstimate data from logs when Wikidata (a sister project to Wikipedia) has the answer?
A quick plea before I proceed: Please don’t discriminate against people’s browser of choice. Don’t restrict access to your site or services based on the visitor’s User-Agent.
Oli Warner: Turning my sites up to Eleven-ty
This site is now powered by a static site generator called 11ty. It’s awesome! I’ll try to explain some of my favourite things about it and reasons you might prefer it to stalwarts in the SSG arena.
15 years ago, training up on Django, I built a blog. It’s what webdevs did back then. It was really fast compared to Wordpress but the editing always fell short, the database design got in the way more than it helped. Dogfooding your software means every problem is yours. I had a glossy coat but the jelly and chunks arrested my writing process.
Linux History Command with Advance Examples
All the commands get stored by the shell interpreter: Find where it is stored, how to make it useful, and clear the history data if there’s something you don’t want to save in the record. Every time you execute a command in your terminal app (GNOME Terminal, Konsole, etc.), you will get the result without knowing that your interpreter, hiding behind the terminal, captures every executed command. There are multiple famous Linux interpreters, such as bash, zsh, fish, etc., with the feature of capturing user-executed commands into a specific file known as history.
Audiocasts/Shows: Open Source Security, GNU World Order, and More
today's howtos
From Windows to Ubuntu and What Google Can Do to Boost the Sales of Chromebooks
