Red Hat / IBM Leftovers Will IBM i Become More Like Linux? - IT Jungle The recent launch of Merlin, a Linux-based collection of tools for creating next-gen IBM i applications, has raised questions about the future of IBM i. One of the questions has to do with IBM i’s relationship with Linux, and whether it will have to be become more like Linux to survive. Just like IBM i had to become more like Unix and Windows Server, in many ways, to survive. Merlin is a different sort of product than what IBM typically ships. For starters, it isn’t a modernization tool per se, but more like a collection of tools that allow IBM i customers to begin developing IBM i applications using modern DevOps methods. It’s a framework, if you will, that today includes a Web-based IDE, connectors for Git and Jenkins, and impact analysis and code conversion software OEMed from ARCAD Software. And in the future, Merlin will have even more goodies, including possibly an app catalog, PTF management, security capabilities, and more integrations with tools from third-party vendors. Merlin is also unique in how IBM chose to deliver it. Instead of making this software all native, Big Blue wants it to run in the same modern manner in which the wider IT world runs stuff, which means containers. Merlin runs only in a container. In fact, it runs only in containers managed by Kubernetes, and the only Kubernetes distribution it supports is IBM’s own Red Hat OpenShift. What’s more, all Kubernetes runs on Linux, which makes Merlin a Linux app at the end of the day. Google, which created the Borg workload and container scheduler, the origination of Kubernetes, to simplify the massive workloads running in its cloud datacenters, and which open sourced a layer of Borg as Kubernetes in 2014, didn’t develop Kubernetes to be able to run on other operating systems – not Windows, not Unix, and certainly not IBM i. [...] While Kubernetes isn’t going to run on IBM i, and IBM i isn’t going to morph into a version of Linux, the platforms can still work closely together, especially with OpenShift running directly on Power (although Merlin also will run on Red Shift on X86. The key to getting them work closely together and making life easier for the customer is delivering a management layer that can work with both IBM i and Kubernetes. That management layer is Ansible, according to Steve Sibley, vice president of Power Systems offering management at IBM. “We see bringing those closer together and simplifying how it’s put together and managed by the customer as the way to do that,” Sibley told IT Jungle in an interview at POWERUp 2022. “The way you bring it closer is to make the ability to manage the environment simpler. For instance, we talk about Ansible as a key management capability. It really is bringing Linux closer to i. It’s about bringing the i platform into a customers’ overall management environment. They can use the exact same Ansible platform to manage both their i platform as well as their Linux on Power as well as their Linux on X86 environments.” IBM i isn’t going to run Kubernetes and it’s not going to become Linux. But it will sit right next to them, enabling IBM i applications and customers to integrate with them to the greatest extent possible. Will be enough to ensure IBM i’s continued relevance and survival in a world dominated by containerized microservices running in the cloud? Only time will tell.

IBM i Licensing, Part 2: Subscriptions Change Everything - IT Jungle In a very funny way, the licensing of the IBM i platform is coming full circle with the advent of subscription pricing – with some funny curlicues along the way with over three decades of software licensing history and an even longer history of Big Blue renting, rather than selling, its software. When IBM first delivered its punch card machines, way way back, they were only available for rent, not for sale. The long arm of the law taught IBM to have some optionality, and it thus sold mainframes and minicomputers as well as leasing and renting them.

Edge computing: Latency matters Volume gets a lot of the press when it comes to data. Size is right there in the once-ubiquitous term “Big Data.” This isn’t a new thing. Back when I was an IT industry analyst, I once observed in a research note that marketing copy placed way too much emphasis on the bandwidth numbers associated with big server designs, and not enough on the time that elapses between a request for data and its initial arrival – which is to say the latency. We’ve seen a similar dynamic with respect to IoT and edge computing. With ever-increasing quantities of data collected by ever-increasing numbers of sensors, surely there’s a need to filter or aggregate that data rather than shipping it all over the network to a centralized data center for analysis.

Software development in 2022: 5 realities CIOs should know Software never really changes. It is, as Capitol Canary CTO Mikhail Opletayev put it recently, “a set of instructions that tells computers what to do.” Software development – how people write and deliver those instructions – changes regularly, on the other hand. Certain principles stay more or less the same over time, but many facets of how software gets made – languages and libraries, methodologies, tools, packaging, testing, and so forth – continuously evolve. With that, the realities of what it means to build and operate software – and what it means to build and lead a software development team – have likewise shifted. Let’s examine five modern software development realities that successful IT leaders understand.

A quick way to translate physical addresses into virtual ones | Red Hat Developer Recently, I have been working on enabling cooperation between SystemTap (a kernel profiling tool) and gprof (a tool that makes graphs from program profiles). This exercise has given me insight into meaningful topics only briefly touched upon at my university, such as kernel space, user space, and virtual memory. But these concepts are fundamental to the proper and safe execution of programs on any modern operating system. The trade off is some address translation when viewing memory from kernel space versus user space. In this article, you'll see how that translation can be handled.

IBM Looking To Open Up Debugging On IBM i - IT Jungle Things are moving quickly now in the IBM i development world, particularly when it comes to lightweight, Web-based IDEs, such as IBM’s new Merlin. However, the need to debug programs and the lack of a debugger for these IDEs is causing a bit of a roadblock to developer productivity with these newer IDEs. That’s why IBM is seeking a way to get IBM i debugging capabilities into more people’s hands. The official IBM i Debugger product is bundled as a JAR file with IBM Toolbox for Java, and is directly integrated with Rational Developer for i (RDi), IBM’s flagship Java-based integrated development environment (IDE) for the platform. There are several components, per IBM i Debugger documentation, including client-based tools like Debug Manager, System Debugger, and IBM i PASE System Debugger, along with two host-based tools, Debug Hub and Debug Server. Noticeably absent are any plug-ins or connectors for Web-based IDEs. Debugging is a critical part of the application development process, but the close integration with RDi and native host-based development tools (like SEU) works to restrict access to this crucial tool. With the delivery of IBM i Merlin, which contains a Web-based VS Code IDE among its various components, the IBM i product management team is looking to loosen access to the IBM i debugging capability.

IBM Power: How Strong Is Your Backup Game? - IT Jungle Your business runs on IT and chances are if your systems are down, your business is down. Have you contemplated the most common reasons for data loss and whether your strategy can protect you in the event of natural disaster, hardware failure, fire, ransomware, human error or theft? Depending on the reason for your outage, you may experience data loss and need to leverage your backups to recover. Are you confident in your backup and recovery strategy? One of the simplest tests you can do to assess your backup strategy is to see how you stack up against the 3-2-1 best practices for backups. This requires that you have 3 copies of your data on 2 different media with 1 of them being offsite. When I visit companies and talk to them about their backup strategies, very few are meeting the 3-2-1 best practices.

Evading the Big Blue Name Police - IT Jungle The name “Merlin” conjures up an image of a magical place where wizards cast spells against evil spirits and fairies fly through the air. In other words, the exact opposite of the button-down image of business computing that IBM tries its best to exude. That’s what makes the story of how the newest member of the IBM i product lineup got its name so unlikely. Twenty-two months ago, the folks at the IBM Rochester had an idea for a new product that would help to modernize development and operations processes on IBM i. In addition to Web-based IDE based on VS Code, it would bring integration with Git for source code management and Jenkins for continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD). It was chosen to run in a container on OpenShift, Red Hat’s Linux-based distribution of Kubernetes.

today's leftovers The Software Operator Design Pattern: May the force be with you – Part 3 | Ubuntu The software operator is a design pattern. A design pattern describes the approach to cover the operational tasks of an application’s implementation. The first post in this series introduced the concept of a design pattern in general. The second post covers the software operator design pattern in particular. In the second part, we also explained that a design pattern usually covers a discussion about consequences, advantages or disadvantages. After all, a “pattern” refers to an approach that has been applied multiple times. As a consequence, this experience should be written down to help software developers make informed decisions about which design to apply.

Red Hat Partners With DOE Labs to Advance HPC Containers Red Hat this week announced it has allied with multiple U.S. Department of Energy laboratories to advance the adoption of containers in high-performance computing (HPC) environments. Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and Sandia National Laboratories will collaborate with Red Hat to make sure that the same types

