One of our favorite adages is “A picture is worth a thousand words”. It refers to the notion that a still image can convey a complex idea. Images can portray a lot of information quickly and more efficiently than text. They capture memories, and never let you forget something you want to remember, and refresh it in your memory. Images are part of every day internet usage, and are particularly important for social media engagement. A good image viewer is an essential part of any operating system. viu is different from the vast majority of image viewers. It’s a small command-line program to view images from the terminal. It also supports the Kitty Graphics Protocol. This allows you to view high resolution images direct in a terminal. viu is written in Rust and published under an open source license.

Review: Rolling Rhino Remix The concept of Rolling Rhino Remix is one which I feel is worthwhile. A lot of people have been saying for years that Ubuntu could benefit from a proper rolling release branch, not just a development repository. However, few developers have taken on the task, trying to make it work. Rhino is a decent attempt at making this a working option. Some things are definitely working and working well. The initial configuration command (rhino-init) and the update command (rhino-upgrade) seem to work properly to set up the system and bring all packages up to date. These functioned as expected and I was pretty happy with them. The Pacstall framework seems to be getting larger and more polished since I first tried it last year. There are still some issues when searching for packages, but installing new items seems to work without any problems. The one sore spot in my experience was the rhino-config command line program. Running rhino-config rarely worked properly. Sometimes the tool falsely reported the status of features, sometimes it failed due to problems in calling sudo, and sometimes it incorrectly interpreted command line flags. It was an ongoing problem in what was otherwise a mostly smooth experience. I will say though that making the two of the rhino- commands aliases rather than scripts strikes me as a problem. As I mentioned above, using aliases will break the tools if the user switches shells and it seems to cause issues when some commands try to run sudo, especially if sudo doesn't already have our cached credentials. In short, I think Rhino is off to a promising start. It needs a few things worked out and maybe a few things automated before I'd say it's ready for general consumption, but it's off to a decent start. I especially think Ubuntu could benefit from a rolling release in the way Rhino is trying since it supports working with ZFS which allows the administrator to take filesystem snapshots before each upgrade. I'd love to see tools like boot environments or Timeshift added to Rhino in order to make its rolling upgrades bulletproof. One final point I'd like to mention is Rhino's documentation. Rhino is a fairly young project, but the remix-specific documentation which covers installing and using the rhino- utilities is clear and detailed. Not many young projects pay attention to documentation this early in their development and I tip my hat to the developers for making this a priority. It helped me a lot when I was trying to sort out some of the workings of rhino-update and rhino-config.