The Helios microkernel
I’ve been working on a cool project lately that I’d like to introduce you to: the Helios microkernel. Helios is written in Hare and currently targets x86_64, and riscv64 and aarch64 are on the way. It’s very much a work-in-progress: don’t expect to pick this up and start building anything with it today.
Drawing some inspiration from seL4, Helios uses a capability-based design for isolation and security. The kernel offers primitives for allocating physical pages, mapping them into address spaces, and managing tasks, plus features like platform-specific I/O (e.g. reading and writing x86 ports). The entire system is written in Hare, plus some necessary assembly for the platform bits (e.g. configuring the GDT or IDT).
Things are still quite early, but I’m pretty excited about this project. I haven’t had this much fun hacking in some time We have several kernel services working, including memory management and virtual address spaces, and I’ve written a couple of simple drivers in userspace (serial and BIOS VGA consoles). Next up is preemptive multi-tasking — we already have interrupts working reliably, including the PIT, so all that’s left for multi-tasking is to actually implement the context switch. I’d like to aim for an seL4-style single-stack system, though some finageling will be required to make that work.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 197 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Missing Extensions option in Gnome Tweaks Tool
After using Ubuntu 22.04 LTS for a long time, it’s time to move to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jelly Fish) to use the new features that have created a lot of hype. While making the change, I found that the gnome tweak tool does not have the extensions option. Because of that, I’m not able to tweak the default option of a particular extension. That disappoints me. So I started to search on the Internet and found the Gnome team had dropped the Gnome Shell extensions support in Gnome 40 and later versions.
today's howtos
IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 168 released
Another update of IPFire is ready: IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 168. It comes with significant improvements to the Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), various security improvements, an updated version of Linux' firmware bundle, as well as a heap of updated packages and bug fixes. Heads up! IPFire running on software RAIDs will need to rebuild their RAIDs. It is possible, that the RAID was damaged since the last update due to failure to initialise it correctly at boot time (#12862). Systems affected by this problem, would have run just fine, but without the RAID. During the installation of this update, the RAID will be fixed. For that, a reboot is required after installing the update, and it might be necessary to be able to boot from the secondary RAID device.
Security leftovers
Recent comments
10 min 8 sec ago
24 min 49 sec ago
25 min 54 sec ago
58 min 10 sec ago
1 hour 40 sec ago
1 hour 32 min ago
1 hour 35 min ago
5 hours 26 min ago
5 hours 57 min ago
10 hours 57 min ago