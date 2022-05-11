Missing Extensions option in Gnome Tweaks Tool
After using Ubuntu 22.04 LTS for a long time, it’s time to move to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jelly Fish) to use the new features that have created a lot of hype. While making the change, I found that the gnome tweak tool does not have the extensions option. Because of that, I’m not able to tweak the default option of a particular extension.
That disappoints me. So I started to search on the Internet and found the Gnome team had dropped the Gnome Shell extensions support in Gnome 40 and later versions.
today's howtos
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Joomla on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Joomla is a free and open-source content management system for publishing web content on websites. It is built on PHP and stores its data on an SQL-based database engine on the backend such as MySQL/MariaDB.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Joomla content management systems on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
-
Some applications display notifications in the lock screen, which could be quite annoying!
If you want, you can disable all of them or certain app notifications easily via Gnome Control Center.
1.) Firstly, go to the top-right corner system menu. Then click on “Settings” to open system settings utility, which is also known as gnome control center.
-
In this guide, we will see how to import QCOW2 into Proxmox hypervisor and how to create a virtual machine using the QCOW2 image in Proxmox.
-
In this article we’ll learn the most important and common ways to pass command-line arguments to our bash script.
-
Learn the commands to install Joomla CMS on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish Linux to start your own blog or website.
On the Internet, after WordPress, Joomla is another popular open-source content management system to start with. The software is often offered for your own websites.
It is a widely used CMS (Content Management System) that allows you to create and manage web projects.
Being an open-source project, it is not only free but also constantly being further developed by the community.
The core functions of Joomla can be extended as required by components, modules, and plugins. Generally suitable for websites whose content changes frequently or is constantly being expanded. These are, for example, blogs, shops, or communities.
-
Apache CouchDB is an open-source NoSQL database developed by the Apache Software Foundation. This tutorial will teach you how to install Apache CouchDB Database Server on a Debian 11 server. You will also learn how to perform some basic database operations and access CouchDB via a public URL using the Caddy web server.
-
Checkmk is a very popular monitoring system that empowers administrators, managers, and DevOps teams to quickly identify issues that appear across their IT infrastructure. With Checkmk, you can closely monitor your inventory of servers and desktops for network traffic issues, CPU bottlenecks and even manage configurations. Checkmk is scalable, can monitor a vast array of services and works with most operating systems.
With a recent update, the developers of Checkmk have added Kubernetes support into the mix. If your business works with containerized applications and services, this might be a great time to deploy this helpful monitor to your systems.
I want to walk you through the process of installing the latest version of Checkmk to Ubuntu Server 22.04.
-
With the release of Ubuntu 22.04, several changes occurred under the hood to make this latest LTS release one of the best in the history of the Canonical-backed Linux distribution. But there’s one change that has caused a bit of a stir. That problem is the default permissions of the user’s home directories.
Previously, the user’s home directory permission was set to 755, which allowed other users to view the directory as well as the containing files and sub-directories. To avoid such a security issue, the developers have set the permission to the home directories as 750, which means only the owner of the home directory can view the contents.
If you tend to share out your ~/Public folder, this causes a big problem with Samba, in that the owner of the home directory is the only one who can access or traverse the folder either locally or across your LAN. This change was done purely for security reasons, and I believe it was the right way to go, as there is no reason why other users should be able to view the content of each other’s home directory.
With Samba, even if you use public = yes, only the owner of that home directory can see the share. That means even if you specifically allow others to create and delete files in this folder via the Nautilus Public Properties window (Figure A), it will not work.
IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 168 released
Another update of IPFire is ready: IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 168. It comes with significant improvements to the Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), various security improvements, an updated version of Linux' firmware bundle, as well as a heap of updated packages and bug fixes.
Heads up! IPFire running on software RAIDs will need to rebuild their RAIDs. It is possible, that the RAID was damaged since the last update due to failure to initialise it correctly at boot time (#12862). Systems affected by this problem, would have run just fine, but without the RAID. During the installation of this update, the RAID will be fixed. For that, a reboot is required after installing the update, and it might be necessary to be able to boot from the secondary RAID device.
Security leftovers
-
Security updates have been issued by Debian (chromium, containerd, kernel, ntfs-3g, and vlc), Fedora (buildah and logrotate), Red Hat (xz), and SUSE (google-gson, netty3, rubygem-sinatra, and u-boot).
-
ENCSecurity markets a file encryption system, and it’s used by SanDisk, Sony, Lexar, and probably others. Despite it using AES as its algorithm, it’s implementation is flawed in multiple ways—and breakable.
-
Practical bruteforce of AES-1024 military grade encryption – Kudelski Security Research [Ed: Proprietary software is not military-grade, it is degraded; Encryption that works isn't difficult to implement, but it makes your life and your project difficult because states begin to interfere and demand back doors]
I recently presented work on the analysis of a file encryption solution that claimed to implement “AES-1024 military grade encryption“. Spoiler alert: I did not break AES, and this work does not concern the security of AES. You may find advanced research regarding this topic.
This project started during a forensic analysis. One of my colleagues came with a USB stick containing a vault encrypted with SanDisk Secure Access software. He asked me if it was possible to bruteforce the password of the vault to recover the content. I did not know this software thus, I started to research. It appeared that this solution is distributed by Sandisk by default on any storage device you buy from them.
-
Millions of (poorly coded) bots relentlessly crawl the web to detect and spew junk content into any form they find. The go-to countermeasure is to force everyone to complete a Completely Automated Public Turing test to tell Computers and Humans Apart (CAPTCHA).
-
In a recent Red Hat survey of more than 300 production-level Kubernetes users, 93% of respondents admitted to experiencing at least one security incident in their Kubernetes environments during the previous year—and 31% of respondents say they experienced revenue or customer loss during that year as a consequence.
Our industry can do better. This article summarizes findings from the survey, reported in our 2022 State of Kubernetes security report, and highlights the weak points of Kubernetes security today along with a path forward involving DevSecOps.
Most malware targets and infects Windows, but...
Quick and Simple: BPFDoor Explained [Ed: Most malware targets and infects Windows, but this one "mostly Linux operating systems" so media goes into "man bites dog" mode]
More FUD today
Symbiote: credential-stealing Linux back door that's nearly impossible to detect [Ed: It is not "Linux back door" but malware someone can put on Linux, causing trouble later]
Much FUD today
New Syslogk Linux rootkit uses magic packets to trigger backdoor [Ed: And yet another sloppy attempt to associate Linux with "back doors" when it fact it's Windows that has back doors, whereas on Linux you have to install some kind of malware to penetrate the system]