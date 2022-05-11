Missing Extensions option in Gnome Tweaks Tool After using Ubuntu 22.04 LTS for a long time, it’s time to move to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jelly Fish) to use the new features that have created a lot of hype. While making the change, I found that the gnome tweak tool does not have the extensions option. Because of that, I’m not able to tweak the default option of a particular extension. That disappoints me. So I started to search on the Internet and found the Gnome team had dropped the Gnome Shell extensions support in Gnome 40 and later versions.

today's howtos How To Install Joomla on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Joomla on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Joomla is a free and open-source content management system for publishing web content on websites. It is built on PHP and stores its data on an SQL-based database engine on the backend such as MySQL/MariaDB. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Joomla content management systems on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

How to Disable Lock Screen App Notifications in Ubuntu 22.04 / Fedora | UbuntuHandbook Some applications display notifications in the lock screen, which could be quite annoying! If you want, you can disable all of them or certain app notifications easily via Gnome Control Center. 1.) Firstly, go to the top-right corner system menu. Then click on “Settings” to open system settings utility, which is also known as gnome control center.

How To Import QCOW2 Image Into Proxmox - OSTechNix In this guide, we will see how to import QCOW2 into Proxmox hypervisor and how to create a virtual machine using the QCOW2 image in Proxmox.

How to Use Bash Command Line Arguments in Scripts - ByteXD In this article we’ll learn the most important and common ways to pass command-line arguments to our bash script.

Install Joomla on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Linux - Linux Shout Learn the commands to install Joomla CMS on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish Linux to start your own blog or website. On the Internet, after WordPress, Joomla is another popular open-source content management system to start with. The software is often offered for your own websites. It is a widely used CMS (Content Management System) that allows you to create and manage web projects. Being an open-source project, it is not only free but also constantly being further developed by the community. The core functions of Joomla can be extended as required by components, modules, and plugins. Generally suitable for websites whose content changes frequently or is constantly being expanded. These are, for example, blogs, shops, or communities.

How to Install Apache CouchDB NoSQL Database Server on Debian 11 Apache CouchDB is an open-source NoSQL database developed by the Apache Software Foundation. This tutorial will teach you how to install Apache CouchDB Database Server on a Debian 11 server. You will also learn how to perform some basic database operations and access CouchDB via a public URL using the Caddy web server.

How to install the latest version of Checkmk on Ubuntu 22.04 | TechRepublic Checkmk is a very popular monitoring system that empowers administrators, managers, and DevOps teams to quickly identify issues that appear across their IT infrastructure. With Checkmk, you can closely monitor your inventory of servers and desktops for network traffic issues, CPU bottlenecks and even manage configurations. Checkmk is scalable, can monitor a vast array of services and works with most operating systems. With a recent update, the developers of Checkmk have added Kubernetes support into the mix. If your business works with containerized applications and services, this might be a great time to deploy this helpful monitor to your systems. I want to walk you through the process of installing the latest version of Checkmk to Ubuntu Server 22.04.

A big change for Samba in Ubuntu 22.04 and how to get around it | TechRepublic With the release of Ubuntu 22.04, several changes occurred under the hood to make this latest LTS release one of the best in the history of the Canonical-backed Linux distribution. But there’s one change that has caused a bit of a stir. That problem is the default permissions of the user’s home directories. Previously, the user’s home directory permission was set to 755, which allowed other users to view the directory as well as the containing files and sub-directories. To avoid such a security issue, the developers have set the permission to the home directories as 750, which means only the owner of the home directory can view the contents. If you tend to share out your ~/Public folder, this causes a big problem with Samba, in that the owner of the home directory is the only one who can access or traverse the folder either locally or across your LAN. This change was done purely for security reasons, and I believe it was the right way to go, as there is no reason why other users should be able to view the content of each other’s home directory. With Samba, even if you use public = yes, only the owner of that home directory can see the share. That means even if you specifically allow others to create and delete files in this folder via the Nautilus Public Properties window (Figure A), it will not work.