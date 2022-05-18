today's howtos
-
How To Install Sysdig on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Sysdig on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Sysdig is an open-source, system-level exploration application that capture, save, filter, and examine the real-time events of Linux systems. In a nutshell, it’s a robust performance analysis meth. You can integrate Sysdig with ansible, puppet, and logstash to extend the functionality.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Sysdig monitoring tool on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
-
How to Install Moodle on Debian 11 - LinuxTuto
Moodle is a popular, free, and open-source Course Management system based on PHP released under the GNU General Public License.
The Moodle platform is highly customizable and takes a modular approach to features, so it is extensible and adaptable to your needs. It is probably most popular open source learning management platform available today.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Moodle on your Debian 11 OS.
-
How to Install and Configure Envoy Proxy on Debian 11
Envoy proxy is a free and open-source service proxy designed for cloud-native applications. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install and configure the Envoy proxy on the Debian 11 server.
-
How to Install LEMP Stack on AlmaLinux 8 and Rocky Linux 8
LEMP is a popular web hosting stack used by developers and web hosting companies to test and host web applications. It comprises 3 components: the Nginx ( pronounced as Engine-X) webserver, MariaDB, and PHP which is a server-side scripting language.
In this walkthrough, you will learn how to install the LEMP stack on AlmaLinux and Rocky Linux 8.4.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 405 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
Hardware, Modding, and Programming
GNU Projects: GNU Guix Turning 10 and GNUnet 0.17.1 Released
Missing Extensions option in Gnome Tweaks Tool
After using Ubuntu 22.04 LTS for a long time, it’s time to move to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jelly Fish) to use the new features that have created a lot of hype. While making the change, I found that the gnome tweak tool does not have the extensions option. Because of that, I’m not able to tweak the default option of a particular extension. That disappoints me. So I started to search on the Internet and found the Gnome team had dropped the Gnome Shell extensions support in Gnome 40 and later versions.
Recent comments
2 hours 8 min ago
2 hours 23 min ago
2 hours 24 min ago
2 hours 56 min ago
2 hours 59 min ago
3 hours 30 min ago
3 hours 34 min ago
7 hours 25 min ago
7 hours 56 min ago
12 hours 56 min ago