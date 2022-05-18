New versions of Collabora, LibreOffice, KDE Gear released
Fresh versions of three of the bigger open-source application suites just landed for those seeking to break free from proprietary office apps.
LibreOffice is the highest profile of them, and the project recently put out version 7.3.4, the latest release in the Community version of the suite.
The Document Foundation maintains two versions of LibreOffice; the other is the Enterprise branch.
Both versions are free. The difference is that the Community version is the faster-moving development branch. It's comparable to a free Linux distro, or a short-term Ubuntu release: there's no commercial support, but you may be able to get assistance from other users – in other words, the Community.
