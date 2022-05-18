Programming Leftovers
-
GCC for New Contributors — GCC Contributors Guide 0.1 documentation
This is an unofficial guide to GCC’s internals, aimed at new developers, and at plugin authors.
Source: https://github.com/davidmalcolm/gcc-newbies-guide
I’m a relative newcomer to GCC, so I thought it was worth documenting some of the hurdles I ran into when I started working on GCC, to try to make it easier for others to start hacking on GCC. Hence this guide.
-
Diving into GCC internals
For those who would like to know more about how GCC works, David Malcolm has enhanced his GCC for new contributors guide with a section on GCC internals.
-
Strawberry Perl
Last week I wrote blog post Do you want to get started with Perl v5.36? where I shared my experience with the latest release Perl v5.36.
-
Niko Matsakis: Async cancellation: a case study of pub-sub in mini-redis
Lately I’ve been diving deep into tokio’s mini-redis example. The mini-redis example is a great one to look at because it’s a realistic piece of quality async Rust code that is both self-contained and very well documented. Digging into mini-redis, I found that it exemplifies the best and worst of async Rust. On the one hand, the code itself is clean, efficient, and high-level. On the other hand, it relies on a number of subtle async conventions that can easily be done wrong – worse, if you do them wrong, you won’t get a compilation error, and your code will “mostly work”, breaking only in unpredictable timing conditions that are unlikely to occur in unit tests. Just the kind of thing Rust tries to avoid! This isn’t the fault of mini-redis – to my knowledge, there aren’t great alterantive patterns available in async Rust today (I go through some of the alternatives in this post, and their downsides).
[...]
If you’ve not seen it, mini-redis is a really cool bit of example code from the tokio project. It implements a “miniature” version of the redis in-memory data store, focusing on the key-value and pub-sub aspects of redis. Specifically, clients can connect to mini-redis and issue a subset of the redis commands. In this post, I’m going to focus on the “pub-sub” aspect of redis, in which clients can publish messages to a topic which are then broadcast to everyone who has subscribed to that topic. Whenever a client publishes a message, it receives in response the number of other clients that are currently subscribed to that topic.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 266 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
YaST in a YaST-less system
We all know how awesome YaST can be for administering your (open)SUSE system. From managing the software repositories and the installed software to adjusting the systemd services and sockets. From creating LVM logical volumes to configuring Kdump (or fadump). From inspecting the systemd journal to fine-tuning the boot loader. From configuring network interfaces to adjusting the mitigations for CPU vulnerabilities. From setting the firewall configuration to managing your subscriptions to the different SUSE products… and so much more! But all that comes with a pretty obvious price. You must install YaST and all its dependencies in the system you want to manage. Those dependencies include the Ruby runtime, either ncurses or Qt (depending if you want the text-based or the fully graphical interface) and some other packages or libraries depending on what you want to achieve. For example, you need libzypp to install software or to manage the repositories. What if you don’t want to pay that price? Well, we have an special offer for you! Now you can use YaST to administer your system without installing YaST or any of its dependencies. Ideal for lovers of minimal systems like the MicroOS variants of SUSE and openSUSE. All you need is a container engine like Docker or Podman… and you are using one anyways if you are using MicroOS, isn’t it?
Mourning Marina Zhurakhinsakaya
We are sad to inform our community that Marina Zhurakhinsakaya died on Saturday. CW: cancer - Marina died on Saturday after winning her struggle with cancer for three years. We would like to elevate Marina's message to encourage people to test themselves for genetic markers for breast cancer. You can donate in Marina's honor to Dana Farber's Metastatic Breast Cancer Research Fund...
Today in Techrights
Recent comments
1 min 1 sec ago
53 min 52 sec ago
2 hours 32 min ago
5 hours 48 min ago
6 hours 3 min ago
6 hours 4 min ago
6 hours 36 min ago
6 hours 39 min ago
7 hours 10 min ago
7 hours 14 min ago