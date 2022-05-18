Language Selection

  • GCC for New Contributors — GCC Contributors Guide 0.1 documentation

    This is an unofficial guide to GCC’s internals, aimed at new developers, and at plugin authors.

    Source: https://github.com/davidmalcolm/gcc-newbies-guide

    I’m a relative newcomer to GCC, so I thought it was worth documenting some of the hurdles I ran into when I started working on GCC, to try to make it easier for others to start hacking on GCC. Hence this guide.

  • Diving into GCC internals

    For those who would like to know more about how GCC works, David Malcolm has enhanced his GCC for new contributors guide with a section on GCC internals.

  • Strawberry Perl

    Last week I wrote blog post Do you want to get started with Perl v5.36? where I shared my experience with the latest release Perl v5.36.

  • Niko Matsakis: Async cancellation: a case study of pub-sub in mini-redis

    Lately I’ve been diving deep into tokio’s mini-redis example. The mini-redis example is a great one to look at because it’s a realistic piece of quality async Rust code that is both self-contained and very well documented. Digging into mini-redis, I found that it exemplifies the best and worst of async Rust. On the one hand, the code itself is clean, efficient, and high-level. On the other hand, it relies on a number of subtle async conventions that can easily be done wrong – worse, if you do them wrong, you won’t get a compilation error, and your code will “mostly work”, breaking only in unpredictable timing conditions that are unlikely to occur in unit tests. Just the kind of thing Rust tries to avoid! This isn’t the fault of mini-redis – to my knowledge, there aren’t great alterantive patterns available in async Rust today (I go through some of the alternatives in this post, and their downsides).

    [...]

    If you’ve not seen it, mini-redis is a really cool bit of example code from the tokio project. It implements a “miniature” version of the redis in-memory data store, focusing on the key-value and pub-sub aspects of redis. Specifically, clients can connect to mini-redis and issue a subset of the redis commands. In this post, I’m going to focus on the “pub-sub” aspect of redis, in which clients can publish messages to a topic which are then broadcast to everyone who has subscribed to that topic. Whenever a client publishes a message, it receives in response the number of other clients that are currently subscribed to that topic.

  • Install Joomla on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Linux - Linux Shout

    Learn the commands to install Joomla CMS on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish Linux to start your own blog or website. On the Internet, after WordPress, Joomla is another popular open-source content management system to start with. The software is often offered for your own websites. It is a widely used CMS (Content Management System) that allows you to create and manage web projects. Being an open-source project, it is not only free but also constantly being further developed by the community. The core functions of Joomla can be extended as required by components, modules, and plugins. Generally suitable for websites whose content changes frequently or is constantly being expanded. These are, for example, blogs, shops, or communities.

  • How to Rename a Directory on Linux

    Renaming a directory in Linux is easy, and there are plenty of ways to go about it. From renaming a single directory to finding and renaming many, here’s how to do it.

  • Linux Basics: 3 Ways to find your local IP Address in Debian 11 - VITUX

    In our daily computer work, we need to know the IP address of our machine from time to time. This tutorial lists three ways you can use to find the IP address of your local network card in Debian 11 with the help of the terminal.

  • Audio controlled Shelly devices

YaST in a YaST-less system

We all know how awesome YaST can be for administering your (open)SUSE system. From managing the software repositories and the installed software to adjusting the systemd services and sockets. From creating LVM logical volumes to configuring Kdump (or fadump). From inspecting the systemd journal to fine-tuning the boot loader. From configuring network interfaces to adjusting the mitigations for CPU vulnerabilities. From setting the firewall configuration to managing your subscriptions to the different SUSE products… and so much more! But all that comes with a pretty obvious price. You must install YaST and all its dependencies in the system you want to manage. Those dependencies include the Ruby runtime, either ncurses or Qt (depending if you want the text-based or the fully graphical interface) and some other packages or libraries depending on what you want to achieve. For example, you need libzypp to install software or to manage the repositories. What if you don’t want to pay that price? Well, we have an special offer for you! Now you can use YaST to administer your system without installing YaST or any of its dependencies. Ideal for lovers of minimal systems like the MicroOS variants of SUSE and openSUSE. All you need is a container engine like Docker or Podman… and you are using one anyways if you are using MicroOS, isn’t it? Read more

Mourning Marina Zhurakhinsakaya

We are sad to inform our community that Marina Zhurakhinsakaya died on Saturday. CW: cancer - Marina died on Saturday after winning her struggle with cancer for three years. We would like to elevate Marina's message to encourage people to test themselves for genetic markers for breast cancer. You can donate in Marina's honor to Dana Farber's Metastatic Breast Cancer Research Fund... Read more

