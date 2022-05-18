today's leftovers
The Apache News Round-up: week ending 10 June 2022
We're wrapping up another great week with the following activities from the Apache community...
Use OpenVINO to convert speech to text
Speech to text is one of the most common use cases for artificial intelligence. It's used all over to allow easier human interaction. Phone tree automation is a common use case.
This article will walk you through a speech-to-text example using OpenVINO, an open-source toolkit for optimizing and deploying AI inference. This example is a variant of the OpenVINO speech-to-text demo notebook which can be found in OpenVINO's GitHub repository.
Interest in a ROCm SIG? [Ed: SIG? Mainstream Fedora is stagnant owing to IBM attacking its own operating systems, starting with CentOS...]
A few people contact me directly trying to run things like PyTorch, which requires large amounts of ROCm to get working (most of which Fedora does not have yet). I feel like a SIG, or at least some wiki page would help organize things a bit for those who want to tackle it but are unaware of the resources available. Also is there a better mailing list for this? I'd hate to keep spamming devel with my ROCm related interest
SambaXP talk videos posted [LWN.net]
The 2022 sambaXP conference was held online at the beginning of June. Videos of the talks given at that event have now been posted on YouTube. Topics covered include Samba in containers, certificate auto-enrollment, symlink races, and more.
CFP Deadline Extended – Refereed Presentations – Linux Plumbers Conference 2022
This is the last year that we will be adhering to our long-standing tradition of extending the deadline by one week. In 2023, we will break from this tradition, so that the refereed-track deadline will be a hard deadline, not subject to extension.
But this is still 2022, and so we are taking this one last opportunity to announce that we are extending the Refereed-Track deadline from the current June 12 to June 19. Again, if you have already submitted a proposal, thank you very much! For the rest of you, there is one additional week in which to get your proposal submitted. We very much look forward to seeing what you all come up with.
Fixing spelling in GitHub repos using codespell [Ed: Why does Planet Debian syndicate Microsoft brags?]
today's howtos
YaST in a YaST-less system
We all know how awesome YaST can be for administering your (open)SUSE system. From managing the software repositories and the installed software to adjusting the systemd services and sockets. From creating LVM logical volumes to configuring Kdump (or fadump). From inspecting the systemd journal to fine-tuning the boot loader. From configuring network interfaces to adjusting the mitigations for CPU vulnerabilities. From setting the firewall configuration to managing your subscriptions to the different SUSE products… and so much more! But all that comes with a pretty obvious price. You must install YaST and all its dependencies in the system you want to manage. Those dependencies include the Ruby runtime, either ncurses or Qt (depending if you want the text-based or the fully graphical interface) and some other packages or libraries depending on what you want to achieve. For example, you need libzypp to install software or to manage the repositories. What if you don’t want to pay that price? Well, we have an special offer for you! Now you can use YaST to administer your system without installing YaST or any of its dependencies. Ideal for lovers of minimal systems like the MicroOS variants of SUSE and openSUSE. All you need is a container engine like Docker or Podman… and you are using one anyways if you are using MicroOS, isn’t it?
Mourning Marina Zhurakhinsakaya
We are sad to inform our community that Marina Zhurakhinsakaya died on Saturday. CW: cancer - Marina died on Saturday after winning her struggle with cancer for three years. We would like to elevate Marina's message to encourage people to test themselves for genetic markers for breast cancer. You can donate in Marina's honor to Dana Farber's Metastatic Breast Cancer Research Fund...
Today in Techrights
