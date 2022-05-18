Programming Leftovers
Crosstab calculation in R | R-bloggers
Crosstab calculation in R, To create a crosstab using functions from the dplyr and tidyr packages in R, use the following basic syntax.
Variational Mode Decomposition (VMD) using R | R-bloggers
VMD has been used in many scientific areas with true or synthetic data. I’ll explain the functionality of the VMDecomp R package using two simple use cases.
Timing data.table Operations | R-bloggers
In a post last week I offered a couple of simple techniques for randomly shuffle a data.table column in place and benchmarked them as well. A comment on the original question, though, argued these timings aren’t useful since the benchmarked data set only contains five rows (the size of the table in the original post).
That seemed plausible, so I’ve carried the test further. Often we’re interested in vectors with hundreds, thousands, or millions of elements, not a handful. Do the timings change as the vector size grows?
To find out, I simply extended my computation from last time using microbenchmark and plotted the results below. I’m surprised to see just how much set() continues to outperform the other options even to fairly large vector sizes.
Load PDF From URL in Android with Kotlin
PDF View is most of the applications to display the PDF files within the application to display the pdf within our own application rather than redirecting to another application. If we want to display multiple pdf files within our application we have to host these files and then access these files with the help of their URL. In this article, we will be building a simple application in which we will be loading PDF from URL using PDF View in Android using Kotlin.
Top 50 Java Project Ideas For Beginners & Advanced
Java (originally named, “Oak”) is considered to be one of the best languages when it comes to building projects and is also a highly paid one. Be it a web app, android app, or even a gaming app, Java is best in every application. According to GitHub, there are 9 million developers globally and this community grows on a daily basis. Java is a class-based, objective, secured, and universal programming language. It has a Write Once, Read Anywhere (WORA) feature which makes it unique.
Authentication with API Key in Java
Usually, in a web application, we will log in by using a username(email id/login name) with a password. Securely we can do the same by using an APIKey as well. Let us see what is an APIKey. The API key is a unique identifier that authenticates requests and if several users are there, their username or email id can be joined with the current date and a secure code meant only for that project by using the md5 mechanism, we can create APIKey and can maintain in a database. Let us see the ways of creating APIKey and inserting it into the database.
Oracle Linux 9 Developer Preview Now Available for Download
We are pleased to announce the availability of the Oracle Linux 9 Developer Preview release for the 64-bit Intel and AMD (x86_64) and 64-bit Arm (aarch64) platforms. Oracle Linux 9 Developer Preview is a major release that introduces many new features, enhancements, and changes. It is 100% application binary compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 General Availability (GA) release; Oracle Linux 9 Developer Preview can be leveraged by developers, ISV and IHV to get ready for the GA release of Oracle Linux 9. Oracle Linux 9 Developer Preview includes security feature updates, networking, high availability, and file system improvements, and enhanced developer tools, compilers, and scripting language support. Oracle Linux 9 Developer Preview ships with the kernel-uek-5.15.0-0.23.1.el9uek Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 7 (UEK) and kernel-5.14.0-1.7.1.el9 Red Hat Compatible Kernel (RHCK) packages. For details of the new features, enhancements, and changes, refer to the Oracle Linux 9 Developer Preview Release Notes.
today's howtos
The 5 Best QR Code Generator Apps for Linux
Originally developed for the automotive industry, QR codes are gradually gaining popularity in other sectors, thanks to their high readability and the capacity to store more data. As a result, you'll find QR codes in action across various applications today. Be it sharing vCards and Wi-Fi passwords or facilitating wireless payments, sharing app download links, or redirecting people to websites, QR codes can do just about anything. To get a QR code to do any of these, however, you need a QR code generator: a tool that can add information to QR codes. Here are some of the best QR code generators for Linux.
The 5 best video players for GNOME Desktop
Whether you’re watching your favorite YouTube video or an essential movie, listening to an audiobook or a podcast, or viewing something on Netflix, having the right video player can make all the difference. Although streaming online videos needs an internet browser, that doesn’t make these offline video players of no use. However, you will need a feature-full video player to play downloaded and recorded videos in different formats. With every operating system, a default video player comes pre-installed. Previously, Linux was mainly used for server administration, but it has been designed to be used on a personal computer with a user-friendly GUI in recent years.
