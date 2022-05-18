today's leftovers
-
Late Night Linux – Episode 181 – Late Night Linux
Arch is really easy to install now, Graham uses his keyboard as a mouse, replacing expensive security platforms with FOSS, silly AI pictures, and Will baffles us with electronics technobabble. Plus feedback about all sorts, including a chance to hear the noise that sends Joe to sleep.
-
Stop Making This Simple Linux Packaging Mistake - Invidious
Linux package mangers are incredibly useful however there's one thing that stops that being the case, when packages conflict with each other for seemingly no reason, you should by all accounts be able to install them together but the package manager says no.
-
Drag soldering a 100 pin QFP for a PiStorm 600
I created a video to demonstrate how I drag solder QFP chips onto PCBs. This one being a CPLD for a PiStorm 600.
-
ElectriPop inflates 3D Mylar forms using electrostatic energy | Arduino Blog
If you’ve ever stuck a balloon to your head, you know that static energy is powerful enough to overcome gravity. It is also possible to produce that energy on demand by running electrical current through some materials, including metalized Mylar sheets. In a recent project from Carnegie Mellon University’s Future Interfaces Group, researchers utilized this effect to inflate 3D Mylar forms.
As demonstrated in the ElectriPop video, cutting a slit into a sheet of metalized Mylar will cause it to separate when electricity passes through. This is electrostatic energy causing the two flaps to repel each other. Similarly, the same force can cause the Mylar to lift and stand up as it repels from a charged base. By cutting complex shapes and patterns into Mylar sheets, the researchers were able to create 3D forms that come to life when they apply electricity.
-
The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 739
-
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 739
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 739 for the week of June 5 – 11, 2022.
-
Rubenerd: Our sites are now on FreeBSD 13.1-R
If the upgrade on my cloud instance went smoothly, you should be reading this. If not, you won’t be reading this. Which means, who would I be talking to?
Hmm, that’s a bit meagre for a blog post, even one that’s an announcement of a job well done. Maybe it’d seem less pointless if I padded it out with a meandering paragraph of redundant prose that contains no meaningful substance whatsoever. But from which words would I construct such a literary device? And surely the modest, attractive, intelligent people who read this blog on a regular basis would see right through such an obvious charade? Fair call, I should probably avoid doing that.
-
Linux kernel mode setting on servers (and Ubuntu 22.04)
In the abstract, Linux's kernel mode setting (KMS) is having the kernel configure the display resolution, depth, and frequency in the graphics hardware instead of leaving it to user level code like the X server. In practice, KMS is three things that are currently completely tied together; the kernel graphics driver handling the actual mode setting, the kernel console switching from VGA text mode to a framebuffer console, and the kernel changing the graphics hardware to what is supposed to be the ideal (display) resolution when KMS activates (usually as the graphics driver is loaded).
On desktops, this has a clear usage case and success story. The GUI environment is normally going to use KMS to set the display to its theoretical ideal resolution as soon as it starts. Setting the display up before then results in a smoother boot experience with less flashing, and it makes LCD displays happy as fast as possible (some of them will nag at users with on screen displays of 'I am not at my ideal resolution'). And if modesetting fails, everything is out to lunch anyway (unless the login GUI can notice and invoke some sort of resolution fallback).
-
MongoDB's foray into analytics gets warm reception • The Register
At MongoDB's recent conference in New York, the company demonstrated its ambition in taking on workloads from other databases.
The company has made significant inroads into the database market with a developer-friendly distributed document database to help devs build modern, web-based, transactional systems.
Time series and search have become targets, with the promise of support for secondary indexes in the former, and Search Facets to help developers build search experiences more rapidly in the latter.
But it was the continued push into analytics that impressed commentators, who were also keen to point out the limits to what could be achieved in a document database.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 299 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Oracle Linux 9 Developer Preview Now Available for Download
We are pleased to announce the availability of the Oracle Linux 9 Developer Preview release for the 64-bit Intel and AMD (x86_64) and 64-bit Arm (aarch64) platforms. Oracle Linux 9 Developer Preview is a major release that introduces many new features, enhancements, and changes. It is 100% application binary compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 General Availability (GA) release; Oracle Linux 9 Developer Preview can be leveraged by developers, ISV and IHV to get ready for the GA release of Oracle Linux 9. Oracle Linux 9 Developer Preview includes security feature updates, networking, high availability, and file system improvements, and enhanced developer tools, compilers, and scripting language support. Oracle Linux 9 Developer Preview ships with the kernel-uek-5.15.0-0.23.1.el9uek Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 7 (UEK) and kernel-5.14.0-1.7.1.el9 Red Hat Compatible Kernel (RHCK) packages. For details of the new features, enhancements, and changes, refer to the Oracle Linux 9 Developer Preview Release Notes.
today's howtos
The 5 Best QR Code Generator Apps for Linux
Originally developed for the automotive industry, QR codes are gradually gaining popularity in other sectors, thanks to their high readability and the capacity to store more data. As a result, you'll find QR codes in action across various applications today. Be it sharing vCards and Wi-Fi passwords or facilitating wireless payments, sharing app download links, or redirecting people to websites, QR codes can do just about anything. To get a QR code to do any of these, however, you need a QR code generator: a tool that can add information to QR codes. Here are some of the best QR code generators for Linux.
The 5 best video players for GNOME Desktop
Whether you’re watching your favorite YouTube video or an essential movie, listening to an audiobook or a podcast, or viewing something on Netflix, having the right video player can make all the difference. Although streaming online videos needs an internet browser, that doesn’t make these offline video players of no use. However, you will need a feature-full video player to play downloaded and recorded videos in different formats. With every operating system, a default video player comes pre-installed. Previously, Linux was mainly used for server administration, but it has been designed to be used on a personal computer with a user-friendly GUI in recent years.
Recent comments
2 hours 7 min ago
2 hours 8 min ago
4 hours 20 min ago
5 hours 13 min ago
6 hours 52 min ago
10 hours 8 min ago
10 hours 22 min ago
10 hours 23 min ago
10 hours 56 min ago
10 hours 58 min ago