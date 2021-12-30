Red Hat and IBM Leftovers
Hardening Virtio for emerging security usecases
Traditionally, when looking at a virtio device and its corresponding virtio driver, we assume the device is trusted by the driver. We do, however, need to protect the virtio device from a possible malicious virtio driver.
The logic behind this approach is that the virtio driver is a "smart" software element which could contain malicious software logic while the virtio device is a "dumb" element capable of doing only what it’s asked to do. Another reason for this logic is that we traditionally focus on protecting the host from the workload running on it containing the virtio driver (be it a virtual machine (VM) or a container) or protecting workloads from each other.
Emerging hardware frameworks and security frameworks are turning things around by shifting the focus to protecting the virtio driver from the virtio device. One reason for this change is emerging smart NIC technologies that contain virtio devices that are transformed from "dumb" elements to sophisticated elements that are also capable of running malicious software.
Using habits to practice open organization principles | Opensource.com
Habits are a long-term interest of mine. Several years ago, I gave a presentation on habits, both good and bad, and how to expand on good habits and change bad ones. Just recently, I read the habits-focused book Smart Thinking by Art Markman. You might ask what this has to do with open organization principles. There is a connection, and I'll explain it in this two-part article on managing habits.
In this first article, I talk about habits, how they work, and—most important—how you can start to change them. In the second article, I review Markman's thoughts as presented in his book.
Q&A: 3 digital transformation questions and answers about boosting team productivity
Even after two years of rapid technology adoption, it’s rare to find a company that has a clear and accurate understanding of how each individual employee uses technology at work – and what they need from those tools.
In this interview, Stanley Huang, Moxo's Chief Technology Officer, shares what organizations need to focus on in the years to come. He offers tips for CIOs and CTOs to help unburden employees and increase productivity through technology in the workplace.
How to convert a web application to Software-as-a-Service [Ed: Application you do not control. Someone else controls it remotely.]
Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offers a compelling opportunity for developers who create software originally intended to run at web scale. Having a single code base that runs a variety of enterprise-level business applications reduces the labor that goes into creating and maintaining the software that supports it all. The promise of "one code base to rule them all" makes developing SaaS platforms a value proposition that's hard to ignore—as long as the development team has the expertise to make their ideas real. You need to know a thing or two about creating SaaS platforms. They are a bit of a different beast than single-purpose web applications.
There are two ways to create a SaaS platform. One is the "greenfield" approach: Build a SaaS platform from scratch. The other way is to transform an existing web application into a SaaS platform.
This article takes a look at the second way. I describe how to transform an existing web application into a SaaS platform with the help of a concrete, yet fictitious, business named Clyde's Clarinets. The goal of the article is to describe how to transform Clyde's Clarinets into a SaaS platform named Instrument Resellers.
