Red Hat and IBM Leftovers
To compete in an increasingly digital market, workers’ compensation insurance company Employers sought to streamline its operational processes. The company decided to create a central application environment with Red Hat OpenShift and automate policy processes with Red Hat management and middleware solutions. Now, Employers has a foundation for agile, responsive workflows, leading to a 40% increase in three-year sales and a more efficient customer experience. Guidance from Red Hat’s technology experts helps Employers continue finding new opportunities to innovate and outpace its competition.
Movies are culturally important. They transform language and communication. Motion pictures present fantasy worlds we can get lost in, helping us understand the world differently. Discussing data and movies can make the fantasy seem…a little less fantastic. It can feel sterile, mass produced, and devoid of imagination.
But data is vital, both for those behind the camera and those sitting in theaters (or at home). This episode will cover some ways data science and machine learning can inform filmmaking, from conception to post-production.
An update with all the visuals I’ve been working on.
Below is the final fedora pride banner that I came up with. Underneath it is almost all the iterations that I got feedback on from the design team. It took awhile to get there, especially because Fedora’s design branding is pretty simple. When you involve all the flags colors, keeping the text over it readable and in line with previous branding, it got a little frustrating. But I’m so happy with how it turned out and thanks to everyone who gave feedback!
Audiocasts/Shows: Haskell, KDE, and Hardware
In a previous video, I created a very simple GTK app using Haskell. The app (which I named "byebye") was created in 30 minutes and I wrote it in such a way as to be as "gentle" an introduction to Haskell and GTK as I could be. Now, let's dive a bit deeper. Let's discuss functions in Haskell, especially recursive functions. And let's refactor our "byebye" app using Haskell functions.
If Discord's launcher isn't the latest version available it's supposed to automatically update it but on Linux it doesn't have permission to do so, luckily there is a very simple solution
Today we are looking at the newly released KDE Plasma 5.25, we use the KDE Neon user edition to look at it (which is based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS). Enjoy!
In this video, we are looking at KDE Plasma 5.25.
Welcome to Hardware Addicts, a proud member of the TuxDigital Network. Hardware Addicts is the podcast that focuses on the physical components that powers our technology world.
In this episode, we’re going to be talking about Zen 4 AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU launch and whether Intel has what it takes to seize the opportunity to take back it’s crown. Then we head to Camera Corner where Wendy will discuss Going Retro: Yay or Nay with an interesting product by Kodak.
today's leftovers
How deep do you want to observe your systems? Would you like to peer all the way into the depths of the Linux kernel? If that sounds good to you, you’ll be happy to know that Isovalent, a company that incorporates networking, security, Kubernetes, and eBPF into its programs, recently open sourced Tetragon. It’s a very useful eBPF-based security observability and runtime enforcement platform.
You may not know its name, but Tetragon is not a new program. Isovalent has used it for years in its Isovalent Cilium Enterprise program. Cilium monitors network and runtime behavior with Kubernetes identity to provide a single source of data for cloud native forensics, audit, and compliance monitoring. In short, it works well.
Last month, Red Hat announced the availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 (RHEL 9), boasting a more flexible and stable foundation to support hybrid cloud innovation and a faster, more consistent experience for deploying applications and critical workloads across physical, virtual, private and public cloud and edge deployments. Red Hat Training and Certification has always iterated their offerings in tandem with Red Hat product releases, and the launch of RHEL 9 is no exception. Courses and exams have been updated to reflect changes in the Red Hat product portfolio, so that learners are able to access training relevant to the version of Red Hat software that is used in their own working environment.
As innovation takes off at the Edge, one aspect we’re all trying to avoid is complexity. There is simply no room at the Edge for complexity— or much else for that matter. Simple, fast, robust, small yet powerful and dynamic is the name of the game. These demands are high. Enter ‘cloud native’ tech with its lack of assumptions, microservices architectures, container-based applications and dynamic orchestration of compute, storage, and networking resources and it’s quickly becoming apparent how fit for purpose cloud native is for the Edge.
We have been excited about the possibilities of adding tiers of memory to systems, particularly persistent memories that are less expensive than DRAM but offer similar-enough performance and functionality to be useful.
In particular, we have been strong advocates for disaggregating DRAM memory from the CPUs that make use of it and for the creation tiers of pooled memory that are shared by many systems, thus driving massive memory capacity expansion and the kind of utilization that has been common in storage area networks in the enterprise datacenter for decades now.
But prying apart the memory hierarchy and jamming in some new hardware doesn’t magically enable that new tier – or tiers – to be immediately useful. Very clever systems software has to be created transparently make use of that new memory. We say transparent – and that is a good word for it, as hyperscaler Meta Platforms and its Facebook social network division knows full well – because in order for this new, disaggregated memory to be accepted, it cannot mean that applications have to be rewritten to exploit the new memory technology and tier. This all has to happen under the skins and within the operating system kernel – in this case, the Linux kernel – because even a hyperscaler like Facebook, with legions of PhDs working as software engineers, cannot afford to go back and rewrite – and debug – its entire stack of code.
OSI and GNOME (and Microsoft Bribes)
Three organizations joined our Affiliate membership program and we also served as a fiscal sponsor for SeaGL and ClearlyDefined.
Microsoft’s FOSS Fund program provides $10,000 to sponsor open source projects. For May, the award will go to GNOME.
Microsoft has been working hard in recent years to dispel the notion that the company is an enemy of open source. Occasionally, though, some actions contradict this, but these are exceptions to the overall rule.
