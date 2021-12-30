Total War: WARHAMMER III Is Out Now on Linux, Ported by Feral Interactive
Developed by Creative Assembly and published by SEGA, Total War: WARHAMMER III is the third installment and the cataclysmic conclusion of the Total War: WARHAMMER video game series. The game is set in Games Workshop’s Warhammer Fantasy universe of colossal proportions.
The game was announced on February 17, 2022, but it was only released for macOS and Microsoft Windows platforms, But now, thanks to Feral Interactive, you can now play the video game on your Linux-powered computer too.
